Reigning Sun Belt champion took a big hit Tuesday as fall camp opened for the Trojans with the announced suspension of all-conference defensive end TJ Jackson.
Jackson was a first-team All-Sun Belt pick in 2022, leading a stout Troy defense with 14.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. The school announced Jackson, a Millbrook, Ala., product, was suspended indefinitely. The news was first reported by The Messenger newspaper in Troy, Ala.
“TJ Jackson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities due to a violation of team rules,” a statement from the school read. “Troy athletics will have no additional comments on Jackson or his status with Troy football.”
A rising junior, Jackson has been a disruptive force at defensive end, rounding into one of the best pass rushers in the conference last season. Jackson finished with 55 total tackles last season while defending two passes and forcing two fumbles.
Troy, picked to repeat as the Sun Belt West champion by the league’s coaches, will be less experienced on defense this season after dominating that side of the ball a year ago. The Trojans gave up more than 27 points just once last year, losing 32-28 Week 3 on a Hail Mary at Appalachian State before recovering to win 11 straight games and finish 12-2.
Jackson and senior Richard Jibunor were the only starters returning from Troy’s defensive front seven.
HEALTHIER DUKES
James Madison had to deal with injuries last season from the start of fall camp through the blowout of Coastal Carolina in the season finale. But the Dukes opened practice for 2023 on Wednesday remarkably healthy.
Perhaps most important for JMU, that included some key players who were either out during the second half of last season or suffered an injury in spring ball.
Wide receiver Reggie Brown played in just eight games last season and left a loss to Louisville early. Sophomore cornerback Brent Austin missed time last fall, then had preventative surgery in the spring and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara was in and out of active duty last season. Both defensive players played in just five games, but could have been first string if healthy.
Then there was offensive tackle Tyshawn Wyatt, who went down with a rough-looking injury late in the JMU spring game. But all four players were suited up and active during Day 1 of the Dukes’ fall camp. JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he and his staff made adjustments in the offseason to help get the team ready as a whole.
“We learned from last summer and tweaked some things with players in our summer program and our health is pretty good right now,” Cignetti said.
ON CAM
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher had to wait his turn a year ago, starting the season second string behind Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi before eventually taking over the starting job midway through the season.
The Thundering Herd went 9-4 overall, including 6-1 with Fancher as the starter and the sophomore was in attendance at Sun Belt Conference Media Days, a sure sign he’s the man under center going into this season.
“Cam has probably had the biggest growth from where he started last year to where he is now,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “There’s two people in the program that carry records, the head coach and the quarterback. Cam finished last year 6-1 and has obviously done a phenomenal job.”
Outside of the wins and losses, Fanchers other statistics didn’t jump off the page last year. The Ohio native completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. But he did enough to guide the Herd’s offense with a remarkable defense lighting the way for Marshall.
Fancher is OK if other quarterbacks produce flashier statistics as long as his Herd continues to win.
“My mindset is to be 1-0 for the week at the end of every week,” Fancher said. “I feel like we have the depth everywhere and the pieces around to do that.”
