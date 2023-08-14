Attempting to manipulate the schedule to maximize NET rankings and increase the odds of a postseason appearance has become as big a key to a successful college basketball offseason as recruiting and individual workouts.
It's a game nearly every coach is playing, but with massive roster turnover at many programs, it's also become something close to guesswork.
"The one thing I've noticed, and I guarantee it happens again this year, is the way a team was last year is not even close to an indication of what they are the following year," James Madison head coach Mark Byington said. "Rosters are changing rapidly. Just look at our league. Last year, Marshall and Southern Miss were 300 teams the year before, and then their Top 100 teams the next."
Byington's program is another example of how difficult it can be to finagle a schedule based on the previous year's rankings. JMU rated near the bottom of Division I in 2020, the season before Byington took over. In his first season, JMU won the CAA regular season title and finished at No. 140 — in the nation's top half — in NET Rankings.
The following year, expectations for the Dukes were relatively high, but injuries left JMU scraping to finish above .500 with a final NET ranking of 211. Last season, preseason expectations were mixed, but the Dukes rebounded and finished ranked No. 95 in NET.
"Our league gave us something, and it was projected NET rankings," Byington said. "It was given to everybody in our league to try to help us schedule. I took a screenshot of it to see if it worked out, and it wasn't even close. It had us projected NET ranking 258 and we were a top 100 team. They had teams in our league that were around 115 and they didn't finish that way. All these computer systems haven't caught up to the transfers and different things like that."
Looking at the 2023-24 JMU schedule, the Dukes have both extremes, at least regarding preseason predictions. JMU opens the season at Michigan State, which according to data analyst Bart Torvik's ranking system, is currently No. 8 in the country. JMU, ranked No. 110 by Torvik's system, follows that up with another tough road challenge, playing No. 92 Kent State in its second game.
The Dukes also face a few mid-majors expected to have solid seasons: Radford, Southern Illinois, potential games against Fresno State, and another highly-rated MAC team in the second leg of the MAC-Sun Belt challenge.
But the schedule is rounded out by programs that either finished low in last year's NET, are predicted near the bottom of Division I by Torvik, or both.
JMU plays host to Coppin State and travels to Morgan State, a pair of teams picked below No. 340 by Torvik. Coppin State finished last season No. 328 in NET, while Morgan State was No. 293. The Dukes also face in-state foe Hampton on the road, with the Pirates checking in at No. 305, according to Torvik. Hampton finished a dismal No. 348 out of 358 Division I teams in NET last season.
Those games fall in December, late in JMU's non-conference schedule and could be considered simple tuneups before the Dukes begin their second season in the Sun Belt Conference.
However, Byington knows firsthand how quickly those numbers can rise and fall and isn't ready to write off anybody on JMU's schedule.
"If a team was bad the year before, I'm not counting on them being bad this upcoming year," Byington said. "If a team was good that doesn't guarantee they are going to be good the following year. Everything is on a year-by-year basis. There are teams on our schedule that I think brought in impact transfers and we'll see how they work out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.