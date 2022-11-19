As James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti walked into the locker room at halftime against Georgia State, trailing by 20, he used a calm approach.
It was similar to the Dukes’ 25-point comeback at Appalachian State on Sept. 24, where Cignetti knew he had to help his team refocus. It wasn’t the fact that the other team was dominating the Dukes, rather mistakes were self-inflicted.
JMU allowed Georgia State to build a three-score lead off of lost fumbles, but the Dukes’ defense stepped up in the third quarter to propel the purple and gold to a 42-40 win over Georgia State on Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes logged five sacks and eight tackles for a loss, led by defensive end Jamree Kromah’s 1.5 sacks and two TFLs.
Following the game, Cignetti looked back on the Dukes’ comeback and laughed.
“It’s funny, I’ve been in this situation three or four times in my coaching career and it always seems to work out the same way,” Cignetti said. “Just talked to them very calmly about we haven’t played good football, here’s what we’ve done. … Let’s play a good second half and not look at the scoreboard. And it seems like it works.”
After halftime, the Dukes came out and scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Percy Agyei-Obese on four plays that went 75 yards in just under a minute and a half.
And once Agyei-Obese punched it in, the Dukes’ defense started to lock down on Georgia State. JMU’s defense forced four three-and-outs in the third quarter, while giving up just five yards of offense.
Cornerback Devyn Coles said “we knew that was going to happen.”
“In the first half, everything was going their way,” Coles said. “We just knew in the second half it was going to come our way. We just had to be ready to make the play when needed.”
While JMU’s defense was firing on all cylinders, its offense continued to roll.
Quarterback Todd Centeio connected with running back Kaelon Black for a 15-yard passing touchdown to pull within one score of the Panthers.
Two drives later, it was JMU’s defense that got the ball back for the Dukes. Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger took off on a keeper. And when he was hit, Coles was there to wrestle the ball away and recover it on the Panthers’ 36-yard line.
For Coles and the rest of the defense, they talked about how similar the game felt to the App State win. And the turnover that the Norfolk State transfer forced just helped in that.
“They got us in the first half and we had to go out there and win the second half,” Coles said. “And that’s what he did, we went out there and dominated the whole second half.”
It took JMU two plays to score off Coles’ fumble recovery, as Agyei-Obese took off for a 36-yard touchdown to put JMU out in front by a point.
But even though Agyei-Obese had lost a fumble in the first half — one of four lost fumbles and seven total in the game — Cignetti had trust in him to carry the ball in the second-half comeback.
“Michael Jordan missed a lot of game-winning shots, right? He said you miss every shot you don’t take,” Cignetti said. “Things happen out there on the field. … Percy didn’t flinch and came back very strong in the second half.”
Agyei-Obese finished with 89 yards on 20 carries and the two scores.
The Dukes scored the would-be game-winning touchdown as Centeio found Kris Thornton for a 16-yard touchdown, his second of the afternoon.
Georgia State scored late in the fourth quarter, but the Dukes defended the 2-point conversion to hold on for the win.
In the win, Centeio started 15-for-15 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, which marked the second week in a row that he had started with a string of completions. Against Old Dominion last week, Centeio completed his first 11 passes.
But Centeio’s 12th pass against the Monarchs was an interception and he said he learned from that last week to build on this week.
“I feel like that attests to my preparation and playing disciplined,” Centeio said. “I didn’t force the ball any time today and I’m happy about that.”
Centeio finished with 274 yards on 21-of-27 passing and four touchdowns, while adding 12 rushing yards.
As the Dukes completed their second 20-point comeback of the season, Centeio said it’s easier to level the score in a game where mistakes are holding JMU back instead of a dominant performance from another team.
And against Georgia State it was no different.
“I feel like every game we’ve played this year, we could compete with every team we’ve played against,” Centeio said. “That’s not the problem, it’s what did we mess up on, address it and how can we fix it and execute better. We did it against App State and we did it today.”
Georgia State 10 24 0 6 – 40
James Madison 7 7 21 7 – 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU – Thornton 26 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 5:22.
GSU – Hayes 51 field goal, 0:25.
GSU – Denis 21 fumble, 0:09.
Second Quarter
GSU – Grainger 28 run (Hayes kick), 10:12.
GSU – Hayes 21 field goal, 10:11.
GSU – Gordon 32 fumble, 7:26.
JMU – Ravenel 4 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 1:28.
GSU – Thrash 75 pass from Grainger (Hayes kick), 1:16.
Third Quarter
JMU – Agyei-Obese 1 run (Wise kick), 13:32.
JMU – Black 15 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 6:18.
JMU – Agyei-Obese 36 run (Wise kick), 1:45.
Fourth Quarter
JMU – Thornton 16 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 10:02.
GSU – Carroll 6 run (2-point failed), 2:30.
Individual Statistics:
Rushing — GSU: Carroll 13-35, Grainger 11-31, Gregg 11-15. JMU: Agyei-Obese 20-89, Black 7-35, Centeio 9-12, Thornton 1-11, Palmer 6-5.
Passing — GSU: Grainger 8-15-0-176. JMU: Centeio 21-27-0-274.
Receiving — GSU: Thrash 4-136, Credel 2-21, Gregg 2-19. JMU: Ravenel 5-35, Thornton 4-68, Black 4-26, Greene 2-81, Horton 2-32, Painter 2-24, Palmer 1-5, Knight 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.