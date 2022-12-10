After dropping a nailbiter on the road earlier in the week against one of the nation’s top teams, James Madison didn’t have to worry much Saturday night with Division III Gallaudet in town.
The Dukes cruised to a 106-43 victory in its final non-division tuneup of the season with multiple JMU players putting up big numbers.
Vado Morse had 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting from 3-point range while Alonzo Sule finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Edwards had 15 points and Justin Amadi 12 as a dozen Dukes cracked the scoring column.
Rory Lewis scored 11 to lead the way for the Bison.
“It’s kind of challenging going against the No. 3 team then having to face an opponent like this, but it’s basketball at the end of the day,” Morse said. “You just have to come ready to play and play our game.”
JMU (8-3) trailed by two points with a minute left Tuesday night at third-ranked Virginia before falling 55-50, but Sunday was an expected return to the high-scoring ways of the nation’s fifth most productive offense, despite a relatively slow start against the Bison (1-8).
Takal Molson, who came in as JMU’s leading scorer for the season and put up 20 against the Cavaliers, scored just three points, but had seven rebounds and seven assists.
“I thought Tak Molson was the MVP of the game, scoring whatever he scored, three points,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “His energy, he played the right way. Defensively, rebounding and assists. He kind of changed the momentum of the game. He played well here without scoring.”
In recent years the Dukes had made a habit of running non-Division I foes off the court almost from the moment the game tipped off. This time JMU, coming off a five-point loss at No. 3 Virginia earlier in the week, missed its first 12 3-point attempts and only led the Bison by a point nearly seven minutes in.
But 3-point struggles didn’t matter much as JMU put together a 13-0 run over five minutes to get some breathing room. The Dukes finally converted from behind the arc, making three in a row including a pair of treys from Morse to stretch the lead past 20 points with six minutes to go in the first half.
“Our guys, we had multiple exams this morning and we have a bunch coming up,” Byington said. “It’s a challenge this time of year. You look around college basketball and you think why isn’t a team as sharp as they should be, and we weren’t as sharp as we should be. They are dealing with a lot of stuff, not just basketball. I thought we settled in in the second half.”
By halftime, JMU was certainly not playing its best game of the season, but had the visitors from Washington DC under control with a 45-20 lead.
The 3-point drought was officially over after the break. Molson drained one to start the half for the Dukes and then Morse drained three in a row to turn it into the kind of drubbing most fans expected to see. The third Morse triple of the second half made it a 59-23 lead for the Dukes.
JMU returns to action in eight days to face Long Island at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, one of two games on the JMU schedule before the start of Sun Belt Conference play.
James Madison 106, Gallaudet 43
GU 20 23 - 43
JMU 45 61 - 106
Gallaudet (1-8) Chung 3 1-2 7, Lewis 2 3-4 11, Brewer 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 3-4 3, Mbogo 1 2-2 4, Schwall 2 1-2 5, Antsiferov 1 1-2 3, Vienna 2 2-2 8. Totals 13 13-18 43.
James Madison (8-3) Morse 7 2-2 22, Amadi 5 2-2 12, Wooden 4 1-2 9, Freidel 2 0-0 6, Molson 1 0-0 3, Ihenacho 1 0-0 3, Edwards 7 0-2 15, Sule 5 6-8 17, Brown 3 1-1 8, Blaine 2 0-0 5, Roberson 0 1-2 1, Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals 39 13-19 106.
3-pointers: Gallaudet 4 (Lewis 2, Vienna 2) James Madison 15 (Morse 6, Freidel 2, Molson, Ihenacho, Edareds, Sule, Brown, Blaine, Smith).
