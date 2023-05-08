A significant side effect of the one-time transfer rule and college players using an extra year of eligibility thanks to COVID-19 has been a plethora of high school recruits available late into their senior years.
It's a situation James Madison took advantage of a year ago and one the Dukes coaching staff continues to watch this spring.
JMU enters the 2023-24 season with three rising sophomores who might all play more prominent roles in their second seasons. Big man Jerrell Roberson was an early commitment to the Dukes, picking JMU over Delaware, Penn, Charlotte, and others. The Dukes then added commitments from guards Xavier Brown and Brycen Blaine after their senior seasons ended.
Brown, who played significant minutes for JMU at point guard last season, and Blaine were each unsigned heading into April and starred in AAU basketball when seniors are often unavailable to play for grassroots programs.
Each averaged more than 20 points per game on high-level AAU circuits, prompting offers from JMU. Brown is now expected to share minutes at point guard next season with incoming graduate transfer Michael Green III.
"Xavier did a really good job for us last year," JMU head coach Mark Byington said. "He stepped in at times when we needed the minutes and he was really solid at times. I think we're going to use him at the one a lot. He's continued to work on his game."
Blaine didn't pay as much his freshman year, missing time with an injury and a concussion, but at 6-5 brought good size and athleticism to the wing position and could compete for some of the minutes available with the graduation of Takal Molson.
Though Blaine was slower to step into playing time than Brown, Byington is still encouraged with where the second-year wing has come.
Blaine turned 19 on April 22, sharing a birthday with his head coach and making him one of the youngest players in the Sun Belt Conference last season.
"A big thing we look at with Bryce's development is his age," Byington said. "He just turned 19. A lot of freshmen reclassify or take a prep year sometimes are 20 or 21 in their first year. When we look at where he is, we might look at it a little differently if he was older, but for being 18 or 19 he's kind of right on track physically and with his development."
Roberson was also seldom used among a deep JMU roster last season but is another player JMU might look to for more minutes with the graduation of Mezie Offurum and Alonzo Sule under the basket.
Byington has said the Dukes could use more help in the post defensively and sees the 6-9 Roberson as someone who could help in that department.
"We kind of could use a rim protector underneath, somebody who can block a few shots," Byington said. "I'm not sure we have to go out and get somebody for that. Jerrell might be that guy for us next season."
With one scholarship left to fill after adding three transfers this spring, Byington and his staff are leaving open the possibility of again looking to the high school ranks for a player who might have been snapped up in the era before COVID-19 and the ability to transfer without sitting out created a back log of veteran college players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.