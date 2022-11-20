HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and South Alabama beat Southern Miss 27-20 Saturday night for the Jaguars' fourth consecutive win and seventh in the last eight games.
Freshman Braylon McReynolds ran for 102 yards on 15 carries and added three receptions for 66 yards in his first career start for South Alabama (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt). La’Damian Webb, the team's leading rusher with 938 yards on 179 carries and 13 TDs, didn't play due to an injury suffered in last week's win over Texas State.
Frank Gore Jr. scored on a 7-yard run to give Southern Miss (5-6, 3-4) a 7-3 lead in the first quarter and his 29-yard TD pass to Jason Brownlee late in the third quarter put the Golden Eagles in front, 17-13.
Devin Voisin caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Bradley with 11:31 to play and Caullin Lacy's TD reception with 1:53 to go gave South Alabama a 27-17 lead.
Gore finished with 20 carries for 66 yards. The sophomore and son of Frank Gore — who ran for 16,000 career yards, third most in NFL history — has three touchdown passes this season and seven career.
