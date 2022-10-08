JONESBORO, Ark. — James Madison defensive end Isaac Ukwu was shaken up early in the game after an Arkansas State tight end clipped him on a block.
But when he returned, Ukwu wreaked havoc.
Ukwu’s biggest hit of the night came in the fourth quarter when he strip sacked Arkansas State’s James Blackman, which set up JMU’s sixth touchdown of the contest.
The fumble allowed Drew Painter to score a 28-yard receiving touchdown and JMU to secure a 42-20 victory over Sun Belt Conference opponent Arkansas State for the Dukes’ fifth straight win of the season on Saturday night in Jonesboro, Ark.
Though the Dukes offense shined, its defensive line, led by Ukwu, helped JMU to short fields. But Ukwu, who was visibly upset after being hit on a block which caused his trip to the medical tent, said he used that anger for the rest of the night.
“It was what fueled me for the rest of the game,” Ukwu said. “Not just the anger from the hit, but the knowledge of knowing that at any moment it can be taken away from you.”
Ukwu finished with six tackles, including a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss.
But when Ukwu was down on the field, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he was worried. When he found out the pass rusher was able to return, he thought it was great news.
“He’s the heart and soul,” Cignetti said. “He’s the team spokesman. He’s the voice. … He’s just so dependable and he’s playing good football.”
Ukwu led the JMU defensive front, which was in the Arkansas State backfield for most of the night, to a six-sack night with nine tackles for a loss.
The Dukes outgained the Red Wolves 598-267 in total offense, including a season-best 394 passing yards from quarterback Todd Centeio. JMU, which boasts the top run defense in the FBS, held Arkansas State to just 27 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Though the Dukes dominated the Red Wolves, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.
Arkansas State struck first with a 25-yard field goal, which marked the first time the opponent scored first this season against JMU. But after JMU’s offense found its rhythm, the Dukes started to roll down the field.
Centeio connected with Terrance Greene Jr. for a 41-yard gain midway through the second quarter to set up a 14-yard passing touchdown to Solomon Vanhorse.
On JMU’s next drive, the Dukes started on their own 13-yard line and moved the ball with ease to get into the red zone. That’s when Centeio found a diving Devin Ravenel for a 10-yard score, pushing the Dukes’ lead to 11 going into the halftime break.
“We missed a couple reads in the past game early,” Cignetti said of the slow start. “Defensively, we were doing OK. And then we just start executing it, not shooting ourselves in the foot. Once we did that, we got rolling.”
Early in the third quarter, Arkansas State moved the ball well down the field, but JMU’s defense came up big when it needed to.
Linebacker Jailin Walker sacked Blackman on third down inside the red zone, forcing a field goal try, which the Red Wolves converted on.
Running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who logged a career-high 158 rushing yards, logged his first of two scores to respond to the field goal. After Arkansas State scored a touchdown to make it a one-possession game, the Dukes responded in a big way.
JMU put the game away with Agyei-Obese’s second touchdown and a 28-yard receiving score from Centeio to Painter.
Centeio finished with a season-high in passing yards and four touchdowns, while Painter logged a career-best 44 receiving yards and the touchdown.
The Dukes (5-0, 3-0 SBC) continue to ride their torrid start to the season and Cignetti said he’s not surprised about it.
For Agyei-Obese, the Dukes’ unblemished record is a reflection of the program’s tradition and coaching.
“We said what we wanted to do during camp and throughout camp. … And we’re going out there every week and we’re staying focused and we’re going 1-0,” Agyei-Obese said. “And at this point, right now, it's just about staying focused and staying on the right path.”
James Madison 0 14 7 21 — 42
Arkansas State 0 3 10 7 — 20
Second Quarter
ASU – Zvada 25 field goal, 11:09.
JMU – Vanhorse 14 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 7:40.
JMU – Ravenel 10 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), :26.
Third Quarter
ASU – Zvada 37 field goal, 10:05.
JMU – Agyei-Obese 17 run (Wise kick), 8:24.
ASU – Foreman 13 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), 6:13.
Fourth Quarter
JMU – Horton 9 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 11:39.
ASU – Hunt 4 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), 10:21.
JMU – Agyei-Obese 31 run (Wise kick), 8:37.
JMU – Painter 28 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 7:56.
Individual Stats
Rushing
JMU — Agyei-Obese 21-158, Palmer 13-34, Thornton 2-11, Centeio 3-(-9). ASU — Snead 15-38, Mayer 1-5, Lang 1-1, Cross 1-(-2), Blackman 8-(-15).
Passing
JMU — Centeio 28-37-0-394-4. ASU — Blackman 16-26-0-247-2.
Receiving
JMU — Thornton 9-173, Painter 5-44, Vanhorse 5-40, Horton 3-47, Greene 2-49, Ravenel 2-27, Brown 2-14. ASU — Flemings 4-56, Traore 3-73, Foreman 3-67, Hunt 2-37, Snead 2-5, Cross 1-5, Stevenson 1-4.
