STATESBORO, Ga. — Though James Madison gave up 578 passing yards in its 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern on Saturday, the rushing defense remained stout for the Dukes, allowing just 12 yards.
No. 25 JMU entered the game with the NCAA’s best rushing defense, allowing 41 yards a game and remained a brick wall on the defensive front against the GSU running backs.
But even though the Dukes didn’t allow the Eagles to do much in the running game, defensive end Isaac Ukwu wasn’t pleased with the defense’s performance.
“It don’t matter if you let up 12 [rushing] yards if you leave up 570-something passing yards,” Ukwu said. “It doesn’t even matter because they didn’t have to run the ball because they were picking us apart as a defense.”
Ukwu said the Eagles’ quick passing and screens were a different way to establish an offense that looked as if it were running the ball well.
Georgia Southern’s Jalen White led the Eagles with 11 carries for 20 yards, but added six receptions for 64 yards out of the backfield on screens. The Eagles combined to run for 15 attempts while throwing the ball 64 times.
Brown Has Career-Best Day
When JMU needed a reception late in the game, quarterback Todd Centeio hit a streaking Reggie Brown down the sideline for a 22-yard gain.
On the next play, Centeio looked Brown’s way again and found him for a 28-yard touchdown grab.
Brown finished with a career-high eight receptions for 136 yards and the score.
Fellow wide receiver Kris Thornton was excited to see Brown’s career-day.
“Reggie showed up and played hard,” Thornton said. “We need all of our wide receivers to play that hard. He had a great game today.”
Black Out With Broken Finger
JMU running back Kaelon Black hasn’t played in the last two games due to a broken finger, according to Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti said that Black broke the finger when he fumbled during JMU’s win over Texas State on Oct. 1.
“[He] probably could carry it but if he gets hit, he’s at risk of breaking it,” Cignetti said. “It’s close to getting healed, looking forward to getting him back.”
Injuries Stack Up
JMU offensive lineman Nick Kidwell and linebacker Mateo Jackson both left the game early Saturday with injuries.
Kidwell, who reentered the game for a series after getting tape on his left ankle, was taken out of the game after with what Cignetti thought was a high-ankle sprain.
Jackson was down after a kickoff and remained in the JMU medical tent for a period of time. When he emerged from the tent, Jackson was on crutches. Cignetti said that it appears Jackson has a high-ankle sprain as well.
Cignetti said the team will know more when the Dukes return to Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.