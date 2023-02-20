Heading into the final week of the regular season, Louisiana center Jordan Brown is still making a case for Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
The preseason pick for the award and 2018 McDonald’s All-American out of high school, Brown ranks in the top six in the Sun Belt in scoring (19.3 ppg), rebounding (8.1 ppg), field goal percentage (55.6 percent) and blocked shots (1.3 bpg).
But a stat of growing concern for the 6-11 Brown and the Ragin’ Cajuns is fouls. Brown fouled out of Saturday’s loss at James Madison, picking up four fouls in the second half to spend significant time on the bench with the game on the line after exploding for 12 points and seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
Louisiana coach Bob Marlin didn’t like some of the calls against Brown as the officiating certainly tightened up in the second half. But Brown has been trending toward more foul trouble as the season has progressed.
“It was huge,” Marlin said of Brown’s foul trouble following the loss at JMU. “He calls a double foul on a rebound and they get possession. For a double foul there and the official that came out of the locker room fouls out the preseason player of the year with five minutes to go posting up a smaller guy in the lane.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 21-7 overall and 11-5 in conference play, but just 3-2 this season in games in which Brown fouled out. In four of the seven losses, Brown has been whistled for four or more.
Louisiana’s slide from tied for first in the Sun Belt to what would be the No. 4 seed if the season ended today has coincided with more fouls from the big man. Brown has been in foul trouble in four of the past nine and five of the past 12 games.
The Cajuns are relying on Brown more than they did a year ago. His scoring, minutes played and field goal attempts are all up over 2021-22, but he’s also committing 3.9 fouls per 40 minutes played, up 31 percent from a year ago.
That’s keeping one of the most decorated players to come through the Sun Belt in years off the court in some key moments.
“It hurt not having him,” Marlin said. “There’s no doubt.”
GUTTING IT OUT
Old Dominion (17-11, 9-7 SBC) bounced back from a road loss to rival James Madison with a road victory at Appalachian State. But it came with a cost as injuries continue to mount for the Monarchs.
Forward Ben Stanley, who had previously injured his ACL while playing for Xavier in 2021, was averaging double figure scoring for the Monarchs heading into the JMU game, but played just eight minutes against the Dukes before falling to the ground with an apparent injury to his other knee.
Saturday in Boone, ODU point guard Chaunce Jenkins hit the deck in nearly the same spot on the floor after driving to the basket against the Mountaineers and appeared to also suffer a serious knee injury.
Jenkins, who averages 13.4 points and 2.8 assists, didn’t return, but his ODU team, which was trailing at the time of his injury with about eight minutes left in the first half, managed to handle the Mountaineers.
"We are a mash unit right now, but different guys stepped up,” ODU coach Jeff Jones told media after the victory. “At halftime, more so than in the last few years, while we were playing well, I was getting after them emphasizing the opportunity. In 20-25 years, this will be one game we will talk about.”
Health concerns have devastated the Monarchs this season. SMU transfer Charles Smith IV has played just 17 games and Stanley had been in and out of the lineup throughout the season before likely being lost for the rest of the year on Thursday.
Reserve guard/forward Jason Wade has battled injuries for much of his time at ODU while Imo Essien collapsed during a game earlier this season while struggling to breathe. He missed a handful of games, but has since returned to the floor and hit a game-winning shot at Texas State more than a week ago.
ONE-TWO PUNCH
James Madison (20-9, 11-5) plays host to Marshall (23-6, 12-4) Wednesday with an opportunity to catch the Thundering Herd for second place in the Sun Belt standings. The Dukes would also own a tiebreaker with a season sweep.
But Marshall brings one of the best scoring duos in not only the Sun Belt, but the entire country to Harrisonburg. In fact, the Herd are the only team in the country with two players averaging more than 20 points per game.
Taevion Kinsey is ranked No. 9 in Division I in scoring at 21.9 points per contest while Andrew Taylor is also in the top 25 nationally, putting up 20.1.
The Dukes managed to hold both under their averages when the teams met in Huntington, W.V., on Dec. 31. Kinsey finished with 18 points while Taylor had 16, both going 7-for-17 from the floor.
