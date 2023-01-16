Heading into the 2022-23 basketball season, not many knew what to expect from the Sun Belt Conference. Three weeks into league play, in many ways the SBC remains a mystery.
Six teams — Marshall, Georgia Southern, Southern Miss, Louisiana, Troy and ULM — are tied for first place with 4-2 records. Three programs — James Madison, Appalachian State and Texas State are just a game back. The only program to create much separation in the standings, and not in a good way, is Arkansas State at 1-5.
“From top to bottom, you look across this league, I think it’s a six-way tie for first right now,” Georgia Southern coach Brian Burg said. “On any given night I think any Sun Belt team can win.”
Predicting what’s to come based on each team’s first six Sun Belt games seems nearly impossible. Southern Miss had the best non-conference run and is off to a solid start in league play, but was run off the floor at Marshall. James Madison has victories against two of the first-place teams, but lost at home to App State and Texas State along with a road loss to South Alabama (8-10, 2-4).
Advanced statistics and projections from TeamRankings.com give four squads — Marshall, JMU, Southern Miss and Louisiana — at least a 13-percent chance of finishing first in the conference. Yet ULM, currently among the 4-2 leaders, has less than one-percent odds according to the number crunchers.
“This league is difficult,” JMU coach Mark Byington, who spent seven seasons at Georgia Southern before taking the JMU job in 2020, said. “Right now we’re 3-3 and I think we might be just one game out of first. This league is going to be crazy, but we’re going to keep getting better and hopefully this sets us up on a roll.”
Some clarity is almost certain to come over the next few weeks, but six games in it truly does look like nearly anybody’s race to win.
PINCKNEY POPPING OFF
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Southern Miss’ turnaround from seven total wins last season to a 15-4 start this time around has been the fact the Eagles have done it largely without a high-profile transfer who was supposed to be a key player.
Neftali Alverez, a guard who averaged 13 points per game over the previous two seasons at Mercer, was expected to join fellow incoming transfers Felipe Haase and Austin Crowley to give the Eagles a trio of explosive newcomers. Haase and Crowley have lived up to the billing, combining to average more than 32 points per game.
But Alverez has played in just three games and hasn’t seen the court since November, when he injured his leg after playing just seven minutes against Loyola.
Instead, a returning Eagle has stepped up big with former junior college standout DeAndre Pinckney having his best season in three years at Southern Miss. Pinckney is averaging 13.1 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game.
The 6-8 forward has seen his scoring average increase by nearly five points per game and he’s scored in double figures in all but one conference game.
QUITE AN IMPRESSION
After James Madison’s past two home games, the visiting coaches have each taken time to praise the Dukes on their home.
JMU is playing its third season inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the 8,500-seat on-campus arena that came with a $140 million price tag. But as newcomers to the Sun Belt Conference, coaches such as Appalachian State’s Dustin Kerns and Georgia Southern’s Burg got their first look at the purple palace the past two weeks.
Kerns, a Clemson grad and former Tennessee assistant who has been head coach at App State since 2019. He said the AUBC compared favorably to facilities he’d experienced in the ACC and SEC. Burg, an assistant at Texas Tech prior to taking the Georgia Southern job, echoed the same sentiment regarding his time in the Big 12.
“This venue, I’ve been a lot of places,” Kerns said. “This is about as nice a facility as I’ve ever been in. This place is spectacular, whoever designed this place. The hospitality and organization is top-notch as well. Kudos to James Madison and its staff for this place. This is nice.”
