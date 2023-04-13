Georgia Southern’s Clay Helton spent more than a decade inside the pressure cooker of one college football’s most prestigious programs, first as an assistant then more than six years as the head coach at USC.
But moving from the Pac-12 to the Sun Belt Conference, where the Eagles went 6-7 in Helton’s first season, the veteran coach still found himself facing tough battles week in and week out.
“I don’t know if you can get any more exciting than double overtime against Appalachian State or down to the wire against James Madison,” Helton said Thursday during a spring football teleconference with Sun Belt coaches. “Another shootout on the road versus Coastal Carolina, it’s one of those leagues that, top to bottom, is ultra competitive.”
With the Sun Belt heading toward its second season with 14 members following last year’s additions of JMU, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss, the depth and competitiveness of the league was a talking point for several coaches on the call.
The Sun Belt has risen stature over the past decade and last season was recognized by football fans for being one of the top conferences outside the autonomous five leagues — The SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 — at least in terms of overall depth.
But in some ways, that’s also a drawback. Georgia Southern, Marshall, Old Dominion and App State all scored early season victories against major conference opponents, bringing significant national attention to the Sun Belt in the first month of the season. But none of them could string together a winning streak that allowed for a move up the national rankings.
JMU raced to a 5-0 start and cracked the AP Top 25 in its first season at the FBS level, then promptly lost back-to-back conference games to Georgia Southern and Marshall, plus a third straight to Louisville before finishing 8-3 and first in the Sun Belt East standings.
Conference champion Troy finished the year on an 11-game winning streak, including a bowl game victory against No. 22 UTSA. But the Trojans suffered a Week 3 loss at Appalachian State on a last-second Hail Mary and didn’t start to gain attention from national pollsters for several weeks after.
In other words, the Sun Belt was a conference that ate itself alive.
It’s an issue leaders in the league are well aware of as the Sun Belt tries for the first time to secure the highest ranked among Group of 5 programs and the slot in a major bowl game that goes with it. When a 12-team playoff eventually comes around, the Sun Belt is aiming for the kind of clout that annually has its champion in consideration for a berth.
But that’s a challenge when no team in the conference is able to separate itself. So coaches are already making a point to emphasize the overall strength of the conference to let the nation know a loss in the Sun Belt race shouldn’t eliminate the league’s top team from the national discussion.
Appalachian State’s Shawn Clark experienced firsthand the depth of the new-look Sun Belt, getting votes in the AP Poll in September before going 3-5 in Sun Belt play and missing a bowl game.
“Without question,” Clark said, “you look at our conference from top to bottom. There weren’t very many blowouts. It’s the best Group of Five conference in the country in my opinion and nobody is going to run the table anymore.”
At James Madison, where the Dukes expect to receive a waiver in the coming months to allow the Dukes to be eligible for the postseason in its second FBS year, Sun Belt championship seems like a reasonable goal. But running the table could be extraordinarily difficult.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has made time to point out on multiple occasions the Dukes face a tougher conference schedule with Troy and South Alabama, last year’s top two West Division teams, on the slate.
But the reputation of the Sun Belt is improving and rival conferences such as the American and Conference USA have lost successful members in the latest round of conference realignment. It could be the year for the SBC to take another step up in prestige.
It seems more people outside the Sun Belt are taking notice.
New Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck came to Conway after two seasons as offensive coordinator at North Carolina State. Beck spent most of the past two decades as a Power 5 conference assistant, spending time at Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas before NC State.
But Beck said he was well aware of what was happening in the Sun Belt having seen SBC teams knock off or put scares into big-name schools.
“I’m really excited to be in this conference,” Beck said. “It’s a league that’s obviously feared by many in college football.”
