Wednesday afternoon, during the second of the Sun Belt Conference’s Media Days in New Orleans, league commissioner Keith Gill sat next to a host in the Sun Belt television located inside the SuperDome.
Like every FBS commissioner during these July media events, Gill was asked about conference realignment. Unlike some in his position, Gill didn’t seem too concerned with how UCLA and USC’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten would affect his league.
“I think it will be pretty limited,” Gill said.
Just a few hours later, Colorado wrapped up a Board of Regents meeting and immediately scheduled another for Thursday while the Big 12 scheduled an executive meeting to discuss expansion.
Yes, the wheels of realignment were turning even as Gill downplayed the phenomenon on ESPN+. But the Sun Belt commissioner’s calm demeanor could be warranted as he helped add stability to his own league after the previous major spark — Texas and Oklahoma announcing they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC — ignited a realignment wildfire less than two years ago.
Gill and the Sun Belt presidents parlayed the 2021 round of realignment into the additions of James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to create a 14-team version of the Sun Belt split into geographic divisions.
As football coaches for each team took the stage over two days in New Orleans, they each expounded the virtues of the new Sun Belt with its regional rivalries and increased media exposure of each member.
And Gill, seemed quite comfortable with where his conference sits, saying he expects to remain at 14 members for the foreseeable future, even if pandemonium reigns in other regions of the country.
Even as Colorado was presumably maneuvering behind the closed doors of an executive board session Wednesday, Gill wasn’t predicting the eventual trickle down to reach the Sun Belt any time soon.
“I feel pretty good about our exposure and that our 14 members are going to be together,” Gill said. “I feel like we’re really solid and I just think there’s going to be some limited impact. It will start on the west and kind of trickle through some of those conferences there, maybe get as far as Texas. But I don’t know that it’s going to have the same impact that the Oklahoma and Texas moves did that really sent ripples across really all of college football.”
Gill's comments were in contrast to AAC commissioner Mike Aresco at his conference's media days, where he said that leagues decision to add six former Conference USA teams served as insulation if the American is once again raided by an autonomous conference.
Of course, these things can be unpredictable once one or two teams start wheels in motion. James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne immediately recognized the Oklahoma and Texas move in 2021 as something that could potentially help his Dukes move to an FBS conference after running roughshod for a decade over the CAA at the FCS level. But it would have been nearly impossible at the time that would eventually mean joining a Sun Belt Conference that also included the likes of Southern Miss.
While it doesn’t seem likely the Sun Belt will see any teams poached in the near future, Gill along with the conference presidents and athletic directors will certainly keep an eye on what happens elsewhere, including if the Pac-12 or other autonomous conferences start plucking schools from leagues such as the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference.
“We’re watching it because you never know what’s going to happen in this business,” Gill said. “But I feel pretty good right now that we are going to be pretty insulated from some of those moves.”
What Gill and Co. might find even more interesting is, with a 12-team College Football Playoff coming in 2024, if Colorado’s potential move further erases the distinction between what has been known as the Power Five and Group of Five conferences, terms created to explain the bowl selection process in the four-team playoff era.
With a 12-team playoff, the six highest rated conference champions will earn an automatic berth to the tournament, meaning at least one team outside of the current Power Five will have an opportunity to play for a national championship.
Moreover, a weakened Pac-12 could make it that much easier for two so-called Group of Five conferences to make the playoff field. If the Mountain West and AAC are even further picked over, the Sun Belt’s odds of regular playoff participation only get better.
Wednesday, even before the Colorado news broke, Gill seemed high on the idea that in coming seasons there may be little to no separation between conferences such as the Sun Belt and leagues such as the Pac-12 or ACC.
“I don’t even think of power conferences at all,” Gill said. “I use the governance term, I call them autonomy conferences. I certainly think the SEC and the Big Ten are positioned well, there’s no question about that. After that I think it’s up for grabs. I think there are a lot of opportunities there. I think the Sun Belt is well positioned to take advantage of those opportunities that exist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.