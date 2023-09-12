CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill flew into Richmond ahead of Saturday’s game between the Sun Belt’s James Madison and nearby ACC foe Virginia, and noticed right away what was happening.
Gill works out of the SBC office in New Orleans, but as a former athletic director at the University of Richmond and ex-associate commissioner for the Newport News-based Atlantic 10 Conference, Gill had a grasp on the dynamics within the Commonwealth of Virginia. And the steady stream of JMU fans making the hour-long drive from the state capital to U.Va.’s Scott Stadium was hard to miss.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of purple in here,” Gill said about an hour before kickoff, standing in the very same end zone JMU players and coaches would later celebrate their victory against the state’s flagship school.
He was right. Some estimated the number of JMU fans who invaded Virginia’s home as up to 20,000. There was certainly well north of 10,000 and by the end the Dukes were making all the noise. Gill watched as his Group of Five conference knocked off an Autonomous Five school for the second straight week. It marks the sixth time since the start of last season the Sun Belt has defeated a team in what had been known as the Power Five.
Twelve of the 14 teams in the Sun Belt have defeated a Power 5 program in the past decade. That success has become part of the league’s marketing campaign, highlighted by the “Sun Belt Rising” slogan and occasional billboards in major markets such as New York City and Los Angeles.
It’s a continued effort to break through with the biggest step that was once clearly the FBS bottom feeder and now wants to make a claim as the best non-autonomous league in college football. But the Sun Belt is still looking for its first appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl game.
“One of the good things is when your team is winning, it makes that branding and marketing a little easier,” Gill said. “This is a big week for us. We’re really excited about it. It’s really important for us, but at the end of the day, how you make your mark is by winning games. You can say all the things you want to say, but if you don’t win it doesn’t matter. The important thing about our conference is we’ve been winning games.”
Getting a firmer grasp on the top spot takes on more importance as major changes in college athletics continue to happen around the SBC, which appears to have found some stability with 14 like-minded members. But with the Pac-12 — or perhaps the Mountain West depending on how merger talks play out — in danger of disappearing altogether, questions about the future of the College Football Playoff have arisen.
There was an agreement in principle to expand to a 12-team playoff field next year that would include the six highest rated conference champions and six at-large bids. Conference realignment has led to some of Gill’s peers, including SEC commissioner Greg Sankey suggesting they revisit that model.
“I certainly think we’ll have to continue to have conversations about it,” Gill said. “One thing about the College Football Playoff is not everybody always gets what they want. I think the six-and-six model is great. I think there is a lot of value in it. I know there are others of my colleagues who certainly want to revisit it. We’ll have to sit and talk and figure out what the next iteration is. But right now it’s six and six, and I think that’s good for the Sun Belt.”
It’s been a great fall so far for Gill’s league, even beyond the gridiron. Last week, five Sun Belt men’s soccer teams cracked the Top 25 with three in the Top 10. In volleyball, James Madison and Texas State both received votes in the national poll after pulling off three-set sweeps against ranked opponents.
“We have five teams ranked in men’s soccer and that’s huge,” Gill said. “We’re having a great year in women’s soccer. Last year in volleyball we were so close to having an at-large bid. I do feel like we’re right there in a lot of sports, which is a real positive for us.”
But Gill’s return to the Commonwealth provided the commissioner with what he really wanted out of the trip: Another Power Five victory for the burgeoning football league.
“As we continue to do that, it really just enforces what we already know,” Gill said. “Our football is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.