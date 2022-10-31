The biggest game in the Sun Belt East the past few seasons appears to be another key matchup this season as Appalachian State travels to Coastal Carolina for a nationally-televised contest Thursday night on ESPN.
Since the Sun Belt divisions were instituted in 2018, App State has won the East every season but one, when Coastal finished atop the Division in 2020. The Mountaineers edged out the Chanticleers by a game last season.
This season, Coastal (7-1, 4-1 SBC) sits atop the East while App State (5-3, 2-2 SBC) is one of five teams in the division with two losses in conference play and could really shake up the race with a victory in Conway, S.C.
“I think it’s important for both programs,” Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said. “We can’t control what happens in the future. We can control what happens this week. They have an excellent program. Don’t really have a weak spot on their roster.”
That said, neither head coach wanted to oversell what has become the East’s best annual matchup, particularly with the depth in the division after offseason expansion.
“It’s a big game because it’s really the next one,” CCU’s Jamey Chadwell said. “They’ve got two losses and we’ve got one. It comes down to being able to control your own destiny, so I’m not going to make a game bigger than it is. But we obviously recruit against each other. The winner of this one gets one step closer to where they want to get, that’s all.”
Coming off a 42-3 victory against FCS Robert Morris on Saturday, the Mountaineers will not have faced an FBS opponent in 15 days heading into Thursday night’s game. But Clark said App State didn’t get any jump start on preparation for the Chanticleers despite facing a winless FCS opponent over the weekend.
“Our focus was on Robert Morris,” Clark said. “We haven’t had a bye week. It’s a short week for us and a short week for Coastal Carolina. Two great fan bases. I hear it’s supposed to be a sold out stadium there in Conway. We hadn’t really thought about Coastal until Sunday and I think it’s going to be a good game.”
Flying High
Following a 39-24 victory against Louisiana last week, Southern Miss is in the midst of a three-game winning streak in what has become a turnaround season for the Golden Eagles.
Second-year coach Will Hall has USM (5-3, 3-1 SBC) one victory away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019. After winning just three games in an injury-plagued first season in Hattiesburg, Hall has one of the Sun Belt’s most tradition-rich programs moving back toward its winning ways.
But hitting that bowl-eligibility mark isn’t something that has been a major focus for the Eagles yet this season.
“We really haven’t talked about that,” Hall said. “We’ve got four games left. It’s not like you go into the year thinking we’ve got six games, we can shut this thing down. As the coach of this program, I know it would be big to get back to bowl eligibility. But I don’t think the players are thinking about that. We’re just trying to win games.
ACC Challenge
James Madison, coming off back-to-back losses after a 5-0 start, will have to try to rebound on the road Saturday at Louisville. The Sun Belt’s performance against the ACC so far this season has been something of a mixed bag.
The Sun Belt is 1-4 against the ACC so far this season with Old Dominion’s victory against Virginia Tech in Week 1 the lone victory. The conference also has a win against quasi-ACC member Notre Dame with Marshall winning against the Fighting Irish.
But if JMU follows the Sun Belt pattern, it should be a tight one against the Cardinals. With the exception of Southern Mississippi’s 30-7 loss at Miami, each SBC-ACC contest has been decided by seven points or fewer.
