After setting a single-season James Madison record with 83 receptions in 2021, Kris Thornton came into 2022 as the No. 1 focus among the Dukes’ receiving corps for opposing secondaries. That, for the most part, hasn’t slowed down the Manassas product who is in his third season at JMU after transferring from VMI.
Thornton has racked up at least 100 yards receiving in three of undefeated and nationally-ranked JMU’s five games this season, including 173 on nine catches Saturday in a victory at Arkansas State. Thornton came up just shy of the mark a week earlier against Texas State, making four catches for 97 yards.
There’s been just one game in which the opponent has managed to limit Thornton’s production. Appalachian State double-covered Thornton throughout the day during JMU’s visit to the Rock on Sept. 24. He finished with one catch for a loss of a yard.
“Every week is a different week and every scheme is different,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “(Arkansas State) wasn’t quite as keyed in on him as App State was.”
In the meantime, JMU’s offensive staff has come up with different ways to get Thornton the ball.
Saturday, the Dukes designed plays to get Thornton the ball in the flat and he racked up more than 100 yards after the catch. In the past two weeks, he’s carried the ball on rushing attempts three times for a total of 16 yards.
The threat of Thornton as a runner paid off at Arkansas State when JMU introduced a play that at first appeared to be a jet sweep handoff to the wide out. When Thornton didn’t take the handoff the defense relaxed and Thornton was suddenly open as a receiver, making the catch and racing 54 yards down the sideline.
But Cignetti said one of the biggest keys since the App State game has been the way other playmakers have stepped up, disallowing teams to sell out to stop Thornton alone.
“As we develop other weapons in our offense — the run game was going well, the tight ends were involved — I think we really put stress on their defense,” Cignetti said. “(Thornton) had some nice one-on-one opportunities. I think a lot of that is we have a lot of weapons.”
Jags Start Fast, Too
The Sun Belt’s two undefeated teams, JMU and Coastal Carolina, showed up in the national polls Sunday with the Dukes ranked No. 25 in the AP poll and Coastal earning votes in both the AP and coaches’ polls.
Another Sun Belt team that didn’t receive any Top 25 votes, but might have a case is South Alabama. The Jaguars are 4-1 with the lone loss by a single point at No. 11 UCLA. In that one the curious choice to fake a field goal late in the game likely cost USA the victory.
South Alabama responded with two straight victories before a Saturday off this past weekend. That might have come at a good time for the Jaguars to make a push for a SBC West title.
“After five games we played really physical as a team,” Jags coach Kane Wommack said. “I thought this was a good week of recovery for a lot of our guys. Recovery is a great tool, but all it is is an opportunity. You have to take advantage of that opportunity. Great teams get better or they don’t stay great teams for very long.”
Mountain Of Struggles
Appalachian State is in the midst of an up and down start to the season, sitting at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt after being the preseason pick to win the East Division. Most recently, the Mountaineers were upset on the road against a struggling Texas State team.
The Mountaineers struggled to stop the Bobcats on third down as the Texas State offense had one of its best showings of the season. App State coach Shawn Clark lamented the poor tackling from his team, but said the coming week offers an opportunity to try to correct what’s wrong in Boone, N.C.
“It’s been 48 hours of reminiscing on the game and we didn’t do a lot of things right,” Clark said. “We’ve got a couple of days here to regroup and focus on ourselves and it couldn’t come at a better time.”
App’s next game is a Wednesday night home game against Georgia State on Oct. 19. The Panthers are coached by one of Clark’s former teammates at App State, Shawn Elliott. Clark said the aggressive nature Georgia State showed in a victory against Georgia Southern on Saturday reflects how Elliott played.
“Shawn’s a great friend and his teams play like he played,” Clark said.
McCall's Strength
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall busted onto the scene in 2020 as a redshirt freshman and a true dual threat. That season he threw for 2,488 yards and rushed for 569.
As he’s developed as a quarterback, McCall has spent less time on the run, going for 290 yards on the ground last season and on pace for similar rushing numbers this year. But the two-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year is on pace to throw for more than 3,000 yards and has used his legs to create more passing opportunities.
“He might not be the fastest guy, but he’s pretty nifty in the pocket and can find a way to make plays there,” Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said. “His ability to hurt you with his legs is important.”
