James Madison set an attendance record at Bridgeforth Stadium during Saturday’s homecoming loss to Marshall, packing 26,159 fans into the stadium that lists an official capacity of 24,877.
Long lines to get through the gates continued late in the first quarter, though plenty of fans were in their seats a kickoff and noise from the north end zone student section appeared to play a part in two Marshall penalties on the Herd’s opening possession. JMU coach Curt Cignetti said noise following a Dukes touchdown in the first quarter resulted in players not hearing the snap count and Marshall blocking the PAT attempt.
The stadium was completely full during the second quarter, but even locked in a close game with the teams separated by only a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the crowd noticeably thinned in the second half. In particular the student section that made so much noise early in the game appeared to house less than half of the more than 8,000 students who initially attended.
Cignetti said in the heat of competition he rarely notices much about changes in the crowd, but knows a full Bridgeforth can be an advantage for his team.
“I did see some comments afterward about it, some of our players even made comments,” Cignetti said. “The students really make a difference. I can remember when we beat North Dakota in the playoffs during the COVID season, some of our guys talked about the students being there and how much it pumped them up. The crowd is the 12th man, and we need them from beginning to end, but we need to do enough things to make it exciting for them to stay too.”
Escape Club
Georgia Southern (5-3, 2-2 SBC) got itself back in the Sun Belt East race with back-to-back victories against JMU and Old Dominion.
The Eagles, now a victory away from bowl eligibility in coach Clay Helton’s first season in Statesboro, held on to win close games in each of the past two weeks. Georgia Southern converted on a late 4th-and-10 against JMU to set up a winning touchdown and then the defense came up with a final stop at ODU to get out of Norfolk with a 28-23 victory.
Helton liked the ability his players showed to make plays in those high-pressure situations, something the Eagles have done this season dating back to a 45-42 victory at Nebraska on Sept. 10. But in the first two Sun Belt contests, Georgia Southern had struggled to make enough plays late on the road against Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.
“We’re really playing some of our best football right now,” Helton said. “This was a really needed step for us. We’ve been in some fourth-quarter games on the road within the conference and needed to get over that hurdle. They found a way against a very good ODU team.”
Wild Wild West
Troy lost two of its first three games and entered the final week of September yet to beat an FBS opponent. Move ahead to current day, and the Trojans (6-2, 4-1 SBC) are the hottest team in the Sun Belt, atop the West Division with the best overall conference record.
Jon Sumrall’s team is coming off a huge rivalry victory against South Alabama, handing the Jaguars their first SBC loss, a 10-6 defensive battle. Troy’s fifth-straight victory puts it in the driver’s seat toward the conference championship game.
“Man, it was a good football game on both sides,” Sumrall said. “I’m really proud of our kids' response to a lot of situations, good and bad.”
The response might be a result of the Trojans' experience on defense. Sumrall is in his first season as Troy’s head coach, but was an assistant in the program from 2015-17. He pointed out that multiple players were recruited into the program those years.
“I think we’ve got a lot of veteran leaders over there,” Sumrall said. “A lot of these kids have been here a long time and are experienced. I think our guys have played really physical and tough all year. It helps when you can win at the line of scrimmage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.