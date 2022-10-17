Old Dominion started slow, but eventually rallied to go to a bowl game last season.
After an impressive victory against Coastal Carolina, it looks like the Monarchs could be on track to do it again.
After going 1-3 in non-conference play, the Monarchs are now 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt after cruising past previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said ODU simply manhandled his team on the road in Conway, S.C.
“I thought they just dominated us in all three phases and we weren’t ready to go, which is on me as a head coach,” Chadwell said. “There’s things we need to clean up. They had a great plan and they came and smacked us in the face.”
ODU played a big role in turning the Sun Belt East into an incredibly tight race. Georgia Southern, the Monarchs’ next opponent, knocked off James Madison, the conference's other unbeaten squad.
Now ODU sits atop the East standings while Coastal and JMU are both 3-1 in conference play. Georgia State, after an 0-4 start overall, is 1-1 in conference play and all seven East Division programs are within striking distance of the top.
Dukes Look To Rebound
Losses of any kind have been scarce for James Madison. The Dukes (5-1, 3-1 SBC) are 38-6 in four seasons under Curt Cignetti even after Saturday’s setback at Georgia Southern.
What’s been even more rare during JMU’s run as an FCS powerhouse, and now a challenger in a tough Sun Belt Conference race, have been back-to-back losses. The Dukes haven’t fallen in consecutive weeks in the same season since 2015, when old in-state rivals Richmond and William & Mary took down the Dukes in late October of that year.
JMU will try to keep that streak alive Saturday against a visiting Marshall team, which arrives in Harrisonburg for a sold-out homecoming game. Despite coming off a loss, Cignetti wasn’t downtrodden during the SBC’s weekly teleconference Monday, saying the Dukes had an opportunity to win despite several critical mistakes.
“We probably had more opportunities but left them out on the field,” Cignetti said. At the end of the day when you have a punt blocked for a touchdown and four turnovers on the road, you’re probably not going to win.”
Despite handing the Eagle several gifts throughout the game, JMU still had an opportunity to secure the victory late. But Georgia Southern was able to convert on a 4th-and-10 before scoring the winning touchdown.
“Make one play and you come out with the win,” Cignetti said. “We’re focused on Marshall now. This will be the best defense that we’ve faced this year.”
Big Game In Alabama
A pair of in-state rivals meet with huge SBC West implications Thursday night when Troy heads to South Alabama for a nationally televised clash on ESPNU. The Trojans have won four straight in the series known as the Battle for the Belt, but South Alabama is enjoying one of the program’s best starts and got votes in the most recent AP Poll.
“We’ve got a really big opportunity in an in-state rivalry game,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “They are a much improved team. They are as talented as anybody in our conference, player wise. A much different challenge than what they’ve been in recent years. They are doing a great job coaching. They put their guys in position to be successful. Not the same kind of matchup they have been.”
