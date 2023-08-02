During James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne's end-of-year press conference in May, he alluded to the Sun Belt Conference adding swim and dive to the league, and he was hopeful it would be a go for the 2023-24 school year.
It hasn't been officially announced yet, but Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill confirmed to the Daily News-Record that the conference will add swim and dive for the upcoming school year.
"We anticipate our first championship will be in the spring," Gill said. "Although we announced our intention, I would expect at some point, probably in September, we will announce the championships [officially.]"
JMU is one of four Sun Belt schools that sponsor swim and dive, joining Georgia Southern, Marshall, and Old Dominion. Of the quartet of programs, three compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, while Marshall's program is part of the Missouri Valley.
JMU placed second in the 2023 CCSA championships in Knoxville, Tenn., while Georgia Southern came in seventh, and ODU finished eighth of the 11 teams in the meet. Marshall placed sixth in the MVC Championship, which Northern Iowa hosted in February.
This past season's second-place finish at the CCSA Championships was the first time JMU didn't win a conference crown since its five consecutive second-place Coastal Athletic Association showings from the 2012-13 season until the 2016-17 year.
Gill wasn't sure whether or not the conference would add affiliate members in its inaugural season but was open to adding them in the future to strengthen the league.
"I don't know how many schools we'll start with at first," Gill said. "It may just be the schools that we have in the Sun Belt. But I think over time, we'll grow it and build it. It will be great. I'm actually excited for it, it'll be a lot of fun."
Swim and dive would be the third new sport added by the Sun Belt since last August, as the conference brought back men's soccer last fall and added beach volleyball in the spring.
The return of men's soccer was due to the addition of JMU, Marshall, ODU, and Southern Miss during the Sun Belt's proactive realignment last summer. That allowed the league to become one of the country's strongest soccer conferences, including No. 1 Kentucky and No. 5 Marshall.
Gill said that as the conference grew with more members, it was imperative to expand the Sun Belt's sports offerings so schools could include as many of their sports as they could under the same conference.
So far, it's been a success, and swimming and diving will be the next step for the Sun Belt.
"Some sports we didn't have, so we were open to adding them if it made sense and had enough participation," Gill said. "Men's soccer has been great. … We're one of the best leagues in the country. Swimming we're going to work on growing that, it will take some time. Rome wasn't built in a day, but I'm optimistic that it will be a really competitive opportunity for us."
While Gill was optimistic that the addition of swim and dive was a positive for the Sun Belt's member schools, he noted that the growing number of sports offered by the conference only made the league stronger.
"So I do think as we continue to add sports and add championships, that's a good thing for our schools," Gill said. "The more sports that we have in the main conference, the better."
