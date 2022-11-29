There had been a subtle back-and-forth most of the season between James Madison coach Curt Cignetti and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell regarding the ease with which JMU made the transition from FCS to FBS in 2022.
Though they never addressed each other by name during the weekly Sun Belt Conference media availabilities, Cignetti was never shy about pointing out his team — which finished 8-3 and beat Coastal Carolina Saturday for a first-place finish in the SBC East Division, but isn’t eligible for the postseason — was the first to make the transition playing full FBS schedule in Year 1.
Chadwell, on the other hand, seemed to tire of weekly questions about the Dukes’ transition and always pointed out JMU had some advantages his Coastal program didn’t when it was in the early years of its FBS move, starting in 2015. Namely, the rule changes allowed the Dukes to take transfers who could play right away and sign larger high school recruiting classes.
“When we came up we had to get to 85 scholarships without a (transfer) portal and we had a signing limit,” Chadwell reiterated during Monday’s teleconference ahead of the Sun Belt Championship game, in which his team will represent the East following the 47-7 loss to the Dukes.
“James Madison had no signing limit, they had the portal to use and they were already giving cost of attendance at the FCS. They had a lot of built in advantages a lot of FCS teams don’t have. They took advantage of what their opportunity was and they are good at what they do.”
Cignetti has countered that argument each time by saying the Dukes also lost players via the transfer portal following spring practices and played this season with 77 scholarship players, a fairly typical number for a transitioning program.
“When I heard we were making this move, I knew exactly what needed done,” Cignetti said. “My experience had put me for this time. Son of a coach, worked for great coaches, being a recruiting coordinator for 14 years, everything. The unknown was we had not played these teams and the portal was a new dynamic. Where you were losing good players and now had to recruit players. That’s changed college football in general.”
The JMU coach took out some of his frustration on gameday, and after the Dukes’ 40-point victory suggested his team could have, and perhaps should have, run up the score even more. During a post-game radio interview when it was mentioned Coastal played without quarterback Grayson McCall, Cignetti retorted the Chanticleers staff had five years to develop McCall’s backup.
Because as a transitioning team JMU was ineligible for the postseason, Coastal was named the East Division champion regardless of Saturday’s outcome. That’s a distinction that comes with a $400,000 bonus for Chadwell, but to Cignetti and the Dukes, who tied Coastal with a 6-2 conference record, that’s just a technicality.
“People are going to see that score and go, ‘ooh,’” Cignetti said. “Everybody will interpret the score differently. We dominated that team today in every aspect. We played a dominant second half. And we’re the champions, everybody knows we’re the champions of the East. I mean, come on. Across the country, this was a major statement across the country. This was an exclamation point.”
VIDAL TO SUCCESS
Coastal Carolina will travel to Troy Saturday for the Sun Belt Championship game and the Trojans suddenly find themselves with one of the best rushing attacks in the country with running back Kimani Vidal leading the way.
Vidal has topped 200 yards on the ground in each of Troy’s past two games and has found the end zone six times. The sophomore from Marietta, Ga., has now surpassed 1,000 yards for the season.
Troy coach Jon Sumrall said Vidal’s broken out at just the right time, but it wasn’t necessarily a surprise.
“I didn’t make a big deal of it earlier in the year, but he was nursing an ankle,” Sumrall said. “He was available early in the year, but just wasn’t quite himself. And then, two, we’re playing the game in a different style with how we’re blocking. We want to play a more physical, downhill style of football and some of that has taken time with the O-line.”
Troy will go for its 10th straight victory and first Sun Belt title since 2017 when the Chanticleers visit for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
