Going into the season, and especially after they each beat top-10 teams in Week 2, many expected that Marshall joining Appalachian State in the Sun Belt East could have postseason implications.
They probably didn’t guess that by the time this week’s meeting between the Thundering Herd and Mountaineers rolled around, it would be in quite this way. Mathematically, at 5-4 and 2-3 in the conference, both teams still have a shot to tie for first in the SBC East. But Coastal Carolina sits at 5-1 in Sun Belt play.
Instead, with three games remaining, the Marshall-App State contest is important for both teams’ hopes of bowl eligibility.
The Herd and Mountaineers already had this game on the schedule as a non-conference contest before Marshall left Conference USA for the Sun Belt. Each had to fill the open non-conference slot with an FCS opponent, giving them both two FCS foes this year.
Only one FCS victory can count toward the six-win requirement for a bowl, meaning App and Marshall each need to win at least two of their next three to make the postseason.
Despite ups and downs for both teams in 2022, Marshall coach Charles Huff said when the Mountaineers visit on Saturday, he expects a prepared App State team to provide a stiff challenge.
“Whenever you have a program with a culture of winning, you’re always going to have competitive matchups,” Huff said. “Year in and year out, I expect to be in battles. Hopefully we have that a little bit here at Marshall. App State has a great culture. They’ve won there for a long time. We’ve got to be prepared for an unbelievable battle of culture.”
Trojan Victory
Troy (7-2, 5-1 SBC) remains on top of the SBC West after squeaking out a victory against a struggling Louisiana squad.
For Trojans coach Jon Sumrall, those are simply the kinds of games a team must win to have a shot at a conference title.
“Tough, tough ball game Saturday that we played,” Sumrall said. “I thought Louisiana Lafayette really took the battle to us. I’m not going to apologize for winning a game.”
Troy steps away from conference play this week to take on Army, but the FBS independent Black Knights might almost be considered an honorary Sun Belt member this season. Troy will be Army’s fourth SBC opponent. The Knights, with their option running attack, have losses to Coastal Carolina and Georgia State and a victory against Louisiana Monroe.
“Veterans Day Friday and then playing Army on Saturday is a great learning opportunity for our kids,” Sumrall said. “We’ve got to play a lot better football if we want to win this week. It’s extremely difficult. It’s not like you are playing them Week 1 where you have all summer to prepare for it. It’s a really difficult task at hand for our kids and coaches.”
Too Close For Comfort
Since knocking off Appalachian State on Oct. 8 in a game it controlled the whole way, Texas State has dropped three straight contests by a total of 10 points. The latest, a 31-30 loss to ULM, leaves the Bobcats 3-6 and 1-4 in the Sun Belt.
Texas State kicker Seth Keller missed a last-second field goal, but fourth-year Bobcats coach Jake Spavital said his team’s reaction showed growth in the program. Spavital said in a similar situation earlier in his Texas State tenure, a missed kick divided the locker room. But this time around, there was nothing but support for Keller.
“Another heartbreaking loss,” Spavital said. “Those are three straight weeks of really coming down to the last play of the game. It was really positive in the locker room. It starts with me. I’ve got to get us in a better position to close these games out.”
The Bobcats need to win their final three games against South Alabama, Arkansas State and Louisiana to become bowl eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.