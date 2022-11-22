As it turns out, a first-place finish and a regular season championship aren’t necessarily the same thing. At least in the Sun Belt Conference.
That’s a scenario that could play out Saturday if James Madison, a 13.5 points favorite over No. 23 Coastal Carolina according to Las Vegas sports books, wins its regular-season finale. The Dukes (7-3, 5-2 SBC) aren’t eligible to play in a bowl game or the Sun Belt Championship Game this season in the first year of a transition from FCS to FBS.
Coastal (9-1, 6-1 SBC) has already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt title game even though a JMU victory on Saturday would leave those teams tied atop the SBC East standings. JMU, with the head-to-head victory in that case, would have the tiebreaker and go to the championship game in a normal, non-transition season.
But the Sun Belt office clarified on Monday that a JMU victory would not make the Dukes co-champs in the East.
“Coastal Carolina has already clinched the Sun Belt East Division title, as James Madison is ineligible,” Sam Knehans, the Sun Belt’s senior associate commissioner said via email. “The only reason we recognize division champions in football is to determine the teams that will compete in the championship game. We do not recognize division champions in any other sport. Because James Madison is ineligible for the championship game, they are also ineligible for the East Division title.”
This isn’t the first time JMU has had questions whether it’s won a conference championship or not. During a shortened 2020 season that was actually played in the spring of 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dukes finished undefeated in the regular season. So did former CAA rival Delaware as the conference was split into North and South Divisions for the only time.
The CAA originally declared Delaware the lone champion, which JMU protested. The Dukes were eventually shipped a trophy, though the CAA made little public declaration of JMU as a co-champion.
This time around, a JMU spokesperson indicated the Dukes are willing to accept the Sun Belt’s declaration. If the Dukes win on Saturday, JMU will officially celebrate finishing first in its first season in SBC East without claiming a championship.
Rivalry Week
For years before moving into the Sun Belt Conference nearly a decade ago, Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5) and Appalachian State (6-5, 3-4) often met with huge Southern Conference and FCS championship implications. They brought a heated rivalry with them to the SBC.
This time around there are once again postseason implications with each team needing a victory in the regular season finale to become bowl eligible. Appalachian State needs seven victories to meet the bowl standard because the Mountaineers played two FCS opponents.
“It’s an exciting game to play in,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark, an App alum, said. “I’ve been a part of it as a player, as an assistant coach and now as a head coach. It’s one of the best games all year long.”
For Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton, who has the Eagles on the verge of a bowl in his first season, the chase for that sixth victory has been a thrill.
“You always want to have the opportunity to go to the postseason,” Helton said. “Especially for this group of seniors that stuck with us after a three-win season last year. They’ve helped lay the foundation for something and we’d really love to be able to give them that reward.”
How The West Is Won
While Coastal Carolina has one spot in the SBC championship game wrapped up, in the West Division Troy and South Alabama enter the final week of the regular season with identical 9-2 overall and 6-1 conference records.
Troy takes on Arkansas State, last in the SBC West, on Saturday while South Alabama faces Old Dominion, losers of five straight. Should they both win, Troy has the tiebreaker via a head-to-head victory against the Jags earlier this season.
“The nice thing is we’re in control of our own destiny as far as winning the West goes,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “If we win that game we have an opportunity to do something special. We’d love to host, but we have no control over that stuff. We want to get to the championship game. We have one opportunity and if we don’t take care of that we’re going to say woulda, shoulda coulda. I don’t want to do that. It’s a one-game playoff to get into the championship game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.