Conference realignment could soon be upon us again with reports circulating the Big 12 is close to adding Colorado, and perhaps others from the Pac-12. And while the trickle-down effect into the Group of Five conferences is all but inevitable, the Sun Belt Conference, with James Madison as a member, appears to be as steady as almost any league in the country.
It wasn’t always like that.
In a recent interview with the FunBelt Podcast, former SBC associate commissioner Tom Burnett, recalled the early days of the conference as a football league. What grew into a 14-team alliance of like-minded southeastern schools with last year’s addition of JMU, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss, was on shaky ground almost from the beginning when it launched football in 2001.
“I think the phrasing I remember in the office was ‘be careful what you wish for, because we just got it,’” Burnett said. “These were kind of these ships at sea, football programs that didn’t have a home. Some were independent. Some were in the Big West Conference. Almost all of them came from I-AA. So they were still trying to find their way.”
Burnett and Wright Waters, who was commissioner of the Sun Belt from 1999-2012, embarked on taking what had been a solid mid-major basketball league since 1976 into the big-time football business. But jumping in the deep end came with a risk of drowning, and the makeup of the conference wasn’t the mix of deep-seeded regional rivalries and programs with established success it is today.
New Mexico State, Idaho, North Texas, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe battled it out for the Sun Belt title during the inaugural 2001 season, and the end result was less than inspiring.
North Texas won the SBC championship, and was the only team in the conference to make a bowl game, getting blown out by Colorado State in the New Orleans Bowl. But even that almost never happened.
The Mean Green won the Sun Belt, but finished with an overall record of 5-7. The conference had to scramble to ask the NCAA for a waiver to allow North Texas postseason eligibility as the conference champ despite failing to win six games.
“That was an indication these programs needed time to mature and grow,” Burnett said.
Today the Sun Belt has tie-ins to a handful of bowl games, an exclusive media rights deal with ESPN and, soon, a path to the College Football Playoff. None of that was in place when the conference launched and one of the first major initiatives was the creation of the New Orleans Bowl, which gave the Sun Belt champion a place to play.
While the original Sun Belt football lineup was lackluster, the conference nearly came into existence with a bang. Boise State and Louisiana Tech were a part of the initial meetings to discuss launching the league. Each program would have been a big boost in credibility for the fledgling Sun Belt.
Louisiana Tech went to the Humanitarian Bowl to face Clemson in 2001 and was nearing a string of successful seasons under coaches Derek Dooley, Sonny Dykes and Skip Holtz. Boise State, of course, was establishing a powerhouse and was just a few years away from a historic upset of Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.
But those schools backed out of talks with the Sun Belt and joined the WAC, leaving the SBC to fill in with what had been mediocre FCS (then Division I-AA) programs.
“What we’re seeing with JMU, currently, that went from very much the top of FCS to a prominent position already in the Bowl Subdivision, that was very different back in 2001,” Burnett said. “You had some programs that honestly might have had some success at the FCS level, but they had not established themselves at all. That was troubling because it wasn’t just one or two, it was a group of them.”
The Sun Belt spent the next decade widely considered the weakest FBS conference in the nation, and was nearly destroyed during the 2012-13 round of conference realignment. But that began the strategy of regionalization that eventually led to JMU and the other newcomers joining fellow former FCS powerhouses such as Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Troy in a league that as it enters the 2023 season is poised to be perhaps the best outside of the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12.
“We just needed someone to bring these programs together, sell them a story that this could work,” Burnett said. “It’s going to take a while, but this could work. There was a real opportunity there.”
