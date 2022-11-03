The Sun Belt Conference expanded its bowl affiliations on Thursday with the league announcing a backup agreement with the Independence Bowl.
The Independence Bowl has been played in Shreveport, La., since 1976 and currently has tie-ins with the Pac 12, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA through 2025. The new Sun Belt deal also runs through the 2025-26 bowl season and allows the event to choose a SBC team if not enough bowl eligible teams are available.
The Sun Belt currently has tie-ins with the Cure Bowl, Lending Tree Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and Camellia Bowl.
"As the FBS leader in bowl winning percentage during the College Football Playoff era, we are excited to expand the postseason opportunities for Sun Belt football student-athletes," Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said in a press release. "The Independence Bowl was a natural partner in this expansion, as one of the longest-running bowl games that also falls within our geographic footprint."
Coastal Carolina, South Alabama and Troy all have already achieved bowl eligibility while Appalachian State, Southern Miss and Georgia Southern are each nearing the six-victory mark. James Madison is 5-2, but ineligible for a bowl game during its first year of FBS transition.
