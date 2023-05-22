Sun Belt Conference meetings last week brought together the league’s basketball coaches to continue discussions on improving the Sun Belt hoops product.
James Madison men’s coach Mark Byington said much of that includes working on conference scheduling.
“The biggest challenge we’re trying to do is figure out the travel,” Byington said. “We’re trying to avoid split weekends like we had last year. There’s not an easy resolution right now, but that’s been the biggest thing with us is trying to resolve that. Everybody understands the travel in this league is difficult, but you understand it more after you’ve been on a bus or sitting in an airport when your plan is delayed.”
While some conferences, including JMU’s former league the Colonial Athletic Association, have utilized travel partners to cut down on travel for teams within the week, the Sun Belt opted not to go that way in its first season with 14 teams.
Often, that’s not much of an issue. For instance, last season JMU played a Thursday night game at Georgia Southern then bussed four hours to Coastal Carolina to play on Saturday. But the Dukes also had longer road swings, including opening the Sun Belt schedule at Georgia State then playing at Marshall two days later.
JMU actually had it easier than many Sun Belt teams. Arkansas State, for example, played at Southern Miss and Appalachian State — a distance of about 700 miles — in the same week.
But what Byington and other coaches are particularly interested in ending are split weeks that include a road game and a home game, guaranteeing significant travel.
Last season JMU had a split weekend with a Thursday road game at South Alabama before rushing home to face Georgia Southern on Saturday. Arkansas State opened Sun Belt Conference play at Old Dominion then played a home game two nights later, making a nearly 2,000 mile round trip.
“We’re trying to get rid of split weekends all together,” Byington said. “It’s leaning this way, but I don’t know if it’s going to be this way, but also if there is a distance of more than 400 miles, we might move some of those games to a Wednesday-Saturday instead of a Thursday-Saturday to have more time in between.”
Women’s teams deal with the same travel and schedule issues during the conference season. But Dukes women’s coach Sean O’Regan is also working on his non-conference schedule this time of year, trying to finalize one more date to fill out the slate.
The JMU women will play in the Cancun Invitational against Michigan State and Montana State and also travel to Maryland, but O’Regan said the Dukes don’t have what he calls a “marquee” home game.
That’s something he hopes can be resolved in the coming weeks.
“I just need one more game,” O’Regan said. “We’re trying to figure that out. No marquee home games, but this is the time sometimes people will offer that up because they are desperate to get a game and might be willing to go on the road. We’re going to try.”
