James Madison, a member of the Sun Belt conference in most sports, announced earlier in the spring that after a year playing independent field hockey, the Dukes would become affiliate members of the MAC for that sport.
That was cause for celebration for the tradition-rich JMU program, which spent much of last season ranked in the Top 25, but missed the NCAA Tournament with no conference to provide an automatic bid. But it was also somewhat bittersweet for longtime Dukes coach Christy Morgan, knowing field hockey was tantalizingly close to joining other JMU teams in the Sun Belt.
The conference announced a year ago it had begun exploratory action into adding field hockey as a sponsored Sun Belt sport. Multiple sources told the Daily News-Record that the Sun Belt nearly finalized a deal to begin sponsoring field hockey with current full SBC members JMU, Appalachian State and Old Dominion joined by three Northern California programs — Stanford, UC Davis and Cal — as affiliate members.
Ultimately an agreement in principle to move forward with those six schools fell through, with some disagreement among sources over which parties pulled out.
"It was certainly explored,” Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill told the DN-R. “It's hard for me to measure how close or not it was, but we explored it and certainly thought we had a viable option for it. But as we continued that evaluation, we determined it probably wouldn't be in the best interest of the league and our schools."
A transcontinental conference would present challenges, particularly with travel, but the three California schools already belong to the America East Conference as affiliate field hockey members while JMU last season made a West Coast trip to play all three schools.
“We had a really good discussion about it,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “We were looking at relying on some other institutions to come in as affiliate members and the stability of one or two of those affiliate members, we had a concern about. We wanted to make sure before we invested that time, money and resources we were building a league that could be sustainable.”
In the end the idea was nixed and the hope of a Sun Belt field hockey league now swings on getting more Sun Belt schools, or at least schools in the Southeast region of the United States, to add the sport.
JMU associate head coach Sam Brown is part of a committee with USA Field Hockey that is committed to growing the sport. In that role, he’s visited other Sun Belt schools to talk about the possibility of adding the sport.
“I think what would get the Sun Belt to add is if there are at least two more teams in the Sun Belt that have field hockey,” Morgan said. “We have a five-year contract with the MAC, but we’re hoping within this five years more things will happen and more universities add field hockey programs.”
While satisfied with joining the MAC, for now, Morgan said at times her players felt left out of what turned into a year-and-a-half long celebration of JMU joining the Sun Belt, and being in the same conference as other sports on campus remains a long term goal.
“The ideal would be to be in the Sun Belt,” Morgan said. “That’s the ideal because you have a common thread with all of the teams, but we can’t live the ideal right now. I think eventually that will happen as they add programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.