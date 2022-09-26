James Madison stole the national headlines after a 25-point comeback against Appalachian State, but perhaps one of the most consequential victories of the week in the Sun Belt Conference belonged to Louisiana Monroe.
The Warhawks made some noise late Saturday night in coach Terry Bowden’s second season, knocking off defending Sun Belt champion Louisiana in a rivalry game. ULM has the smallest enrollment and athletic budget in the SBC by a good margin and is often overshadowed even in its home region by neighboring Louisiana Tech.
The Warhawks were winless in 2020 and then finished 4-8 in Bowden’s first year.
ULM is 2-2 with losses at Texas and at No. 2 Alabama, but now looks like it could be a factor in the SBC West.
“Our victory Saturday over ULL was huge for our program for so many reasons,” Bowden said. “We don’t play La Tech, so it’s our rivalry game. Everywhere I’ve been, the rivalry game is important to your people.”
Bowden said it was hard to overstate what the victory meant for his program in terms of energizing the fanbase.
“This is the defending Sun Belt champion,” Bowden said. “This was a team that the year before I got here beat our team 70-20. This was a division game. When you find out your guys will fight to the very end, they won’t give up, it’s a great win for us.”
ANOTHER COMMONWEALTH BATTLE
Old Dominion, which has already defeated Virginia Tech and lost at Virginia a pair of thrillers, continues to get a look at the state’s other FBS programs as the Monarchs play host to Liberty this week.
ODU is 2-2 and three of the four games have been decided by a field goal or less. Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne expects another close, smash-mouth contest.
“Their front seven is physical and violent,” Rahne said. “They play with great tenacity. Their coaching staff does a great job of putting them in great position. They come downhill and play physical and play hard. It’s going to be a good battle.”
BOUNCE BACK IN STATESBORO
Georgia Southern experienced the highs and lows of a two-game road swing, capturing a win at Nebraska then following it up with a 35-21 setback at UAB in which the Eagles were never really in it.
Clay Helton’s team responded with a 34-23 victory at home Saturday to match last season’s win total just a month into Helton’s first season at Georgia Southern. The Eagles are averaging nearly 40 points per game in a new-look offense led by Buffalo transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who with 1,290 passing yards is already in the top 10 on the Eagles all-time single-season passing list.
“Right now we’re sitting 3-1 and have learned a lot of lessons,” Helton said. “I really liked how our kids responded after their first loss of the season. We learned a lot of lessons non-conference wise and now we play a really good Coastal Carolina team.”
DUKES GETTING VOTES, ATTENTION
After upsetting Appalachian State to improve to 3-0, FBS newcomer JMU received Top 25 votes in both major polls. The Dukes received 11 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll and four points in the latest AP Poll.
It’s a big moment for the program that JMU coach Curt Cignetti also wants to take in stride.
“Respect is earned and it has to be earned every single week,” Cignetti said. “It’s got to be earned this Saturday coming up. It’s always nice to receive accolades, but it doesn’t affect what we have to do to be successful.”
The Dukes return home Saturday to play Texas State in a game that’s already sold out.
TERRY BOWDEN QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I didn’t have to go to church and listen too long to the people around me to hear ‘I don’t care if you lose every other game as long as you win that one.’ Surely, that’s not true as all y’all know. But you hear that stuff.” — On beating in-state rival Louisiana.
