Heading into last Thursday's visit to James Madison, Texas State was amid its worst stretch in three seasons under head coach TJ Johnson.
By the end of the weekend, the Bobcats were back in a familiar place, right in the hunt for the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title.
"I wanted this opportunity so bad for our guys," Johnson said following a victory at JMU. "To continue to believe in the process. But with this generation, you have to give them a little bit of success to see the light at the end of the tunnel. They saw it [Thursday] and did the things that winners do and seized the moment."
Johnson guided Texas State (9-8, 2-2 SBC) to first-place finishes each of the past two seasons, but going into the game at JMU — which had just won road games at Georgia State and Marshall and ranked in the Top 50 of the NET rankings — the Bobcats had lost four of their past five. The victory had come against the University of Science and Arts and one of those losses at the hands of Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Against JMU (11-6, 2-2 SBC), Johnson and Co. came in with an effective game plan to slow down the run-and-gun Dukes, who typically turn stops on the defensive end into transition offensive opportunities.
But Texas State players made small moves to slow JMU even after the Dukes forced missed shots or turnovers, sticking hands into passing lanes and defending outlet passes to stop the JMU break before it even began.
Now the Bobcats have won back-to-back Sun Belt games, following the JMU victory with a win at South Alabama. Johnson's squad has two more on the road this week, traveling to Arkansas State and ULM to face a pair of teams picked at or near the bottom of the conference in the preseason.
"I can't say enough about these guys," Johnson said. "They are growing up right before our eyes. They are making plays. Some of them are in the stat sheet, and some not. I'm proud of them."
Stanley Steaming
This week, Texas State wasn't the only road warrior team in the Sun Belt. Old Dominion (10-6, 2-2 SBC) picked up a key victory at Georgia Southern (10-7, 3-1), handing the Eagles their first Sun Belt loss.
Leading the way was Xavier transfer Ben Stanley, who scored a season-high 22 points in 41 minutes during the overtime victory. Stanley got off to a hot start for the Monarchs, scoring 20 points in his ODU debut, but struggled offensively through December, failing to score in double figures the entire month.
The new year has been good to Stanley, who went for 14 at Troy before hitting 10-for-18 from the field in Statesboro.
Rivalry Time
Another team got itself right back in the Sun Belt mix with a win at JMU this weekend, and that was Appalachian State (9-8, 2-2 SBC). The Mountaineers faced perhaps the most challenging opening week schedule in the conference with road games at Marshall and Southern Miss, and in turn, started Sun Belt play 0-2.
App State then came home to win a thriller against Coastal Carolina before building a big lead in Harrisonburg and hanging on for the victory there. On Thursday, the Mountaineers could jumble up the league standings in the early weeks of the Sun Belt season with a win against hated rival Georgia Southern.
A key could be the emergence of big man CJ Huntley. The 6-11 junior has averaged nearly 12 points and eight rebounds over his past three outings, including 15 and eight against JMU. He also scored a game-winning putback in the final seconds against Coastal Carolina.
Georgia Southern also has a 6-11 big man in Carlos Curry, who plays 22 minutes per game, but relies more on 6-7 forward Andre Savrasov for production inside, meaning the Mountaineers may enjoy a size advantage at times with Huntley also able to play around the 3-point arc.
"CJ was terrific," App State head coach Dustin Kerns said Saturday. "We've wanted him to be a little more aggressive and he was. We knew he was capable of us. He had two 20-plus Sun Belt games on the road last year. I think the other night getting the game winner gave him some confidence."
