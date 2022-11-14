The Sun Belt Conference held its weekly coaches media teleconference Monday morning shortly after it was announced three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former Cavaliers football player Sunday night in Charlottesville.
Each coach took part of their allotted time to express support for the U.Va. program and community, including Curt Cignetti from neighboring James Madison and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, which was scheduled to play Virginia on Saturday.
“From all of us at Coastal, we’re heartbroken,” Chadwell said. “Obviously us playing them this week hits it even closer to home and there’s a local young man from South Carolina who was one of the victims. We’re praying for them and their families during this difficult time.”
Lavel Davis Jr., a junior wide receiver from Dorchester, S.C., was one of the three players killed along with Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Chadwell had gotten to know Davis during the recruiting process.
“He was on campus here. We recruited him,” Chadwell said. “That was actually my recruiting area. He was a fantastic player and an exceptional, exceptional young man. Just heartbroken for him and the entire community.”
Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 SBC) clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Championship game over the weekend and is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP Poll. As of noon Monday there had been no announcement whether the game between the Chanticleers and Cavaliers would be played Saturday. Virginia canceled a men’s basketball game scheduled for Monday night.
Aiming High
Coastal entered the week ranked No. 23 in the latest AP Poll, but unranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. Sun Belt West Division leader Troy (8-2, 6-1 SBC) is also unranked in the CFP poll, but received votes in the latest AP Poll, effectively ranked No. 29.
Whoever wins the Sun Belt title might face an uphill battle to overtake the American Athletic Conference champion to earn the spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game reserved for the highest ranked Group of Five team. This season that squad will head to the Cotton Bowl.
Coastal’s Chadwell certainly believes the Sun Belt Champ would be worthy.
“In my opinion, if you win the Sun Belt Conference you should be representative for the G5 in the New Year’s Six,” Chadwell said. “We’re still trying to play for that. The Cotton Bowl is what we’re shooting for.”
Troy coach Jon Sumrall agreed that the winner of the Sun BElt should be in the mix for a major bowl game.
“Top to bottom, this is the best Group of Five league,” Sumrall said. “I think there’s a tremendous challenge each week to get ready. I’m honored to be a part of it. This league is brutal week in and week out.”
Dukes Respect Georgia State
James Madison (6-3, 4-2 SBC) heads into Saturday’s home game against Georgia State coming off a bounce-back victory at Old Dominion, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Dukes next opponent, Georgia State (4-6, 3-3 SBC), is in the opposite situation. The Panthers dropped a home game to Louisiana Monroe after it appeared they had begun to turn their season around after a tough start.
Duke coach Curt Cignetti said he wasn’t taking Georgia State lightly even after an upset loss to the Warhawks.
“It was a little bit of a surprise because Georgia State was on their typical end of the season roll,” Cignetti said. “They are really good. They played toe-to-toe with South Carolina. They had the lead on North Carolina. They beat Army. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for our football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.