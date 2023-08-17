The Sun Belt Conference coaches picked Troy to repeat as SBC West Division champs with offensive standouts such as running back Kimani Vidal and quarterback Gunnar Watson returning.
But one area where the Trojans have more question marks than a year ago is on the offensive line, and Troy coach Jon Sumrall was extra curious to see who would step up in fall camp. The Trojans return two starters, including senior right tackle Grant Betts, but have been looking for starters and depth at most of the O-line spots.
When the Trojans had their first intrasquad scrimmage earlier this week, Betts was among a handful of players to get limited snaps, with Sumrall saying he knew what he had in the veteran after he was on the field for all but two offensive plays last season.
The Trojans looked to the transfer portal for help on the line. A pair of East Tennessee transfers, Blake Austin and Tavon Matthews, could compete for playing time along with Oklahoma State transfer Eli Russ, who played both center and tackle for the Cowboys. Matthews is a Virginia product hailing from Woodbridge.
“When you see that one group in totality, they did some good things together,” Sumrall told The Troy Messenger. “It’s going to be about who is the number six, seven eight; how do you piece it all together? I’ve talked a lot about how we’ve got more able, capable bodies; I don’t know if we have as many proven guys, though.”
Dukes Have Depth
James Madison, the pick to finish first in the SBC East opposite of the Trojans, has the opposite makeup offensively. JMU replaces its leading rusher and passer from a year ago but brings back its top seven offensive linemen.
For the Dukes, that’s affected the way offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski has been able to handle the unit during early season practices.
“He trusts us a lot more than he did when we were younger,” junior center Tanner Morris said. “We extended our offense, more plays and everything. We’re making it bigger everyday, a bigger playbook. It’s working with more stuff against each defense, especially in the Sun Belt with some teams we’ve seen in the past.”
Loss For USM
Southern Miss took a blow this week when Eagles head coach Will Hall announced that senior jack linebacker Averie Habas would miss the season with an undisclosed injury.
A former junior college All-American, Habas started six games for USM last season and was expected to be a starter in 2023 after making 33 tackles with two sacks and an interception.
Herd It All Before
At Marshall, head coach Charles Huff has spent recent days talking to his team about focusing on tasks right before them. The Thundering Herd has anticipated non-conference games against East Carolina and North Carolina State, as well as a home game in Huntington against Virginia Tech.
But first, Marshall opens with FCS Albany, and even as fans and students arriving on campus want to talk about other games, Huff has his team looking only at the opener.
“This week is all about distractions,” Huff said. “People are starting to get around the campus. Classes start on Monday. We’ve been talking about distractions and focusing on the task at hand. This is going to happen during the season. We’ll have a game and family members are coming in or you have an exam. Distractions aren’t always a negative, but they can take your focus on the main goal and we have to keep our focus as a team.”
