At least to this point, the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball game of the year is on tap for Thursday in Hattiesburg, Miss., as Southern Miss gets ready to face Louisiana at home.
Something has to give.
The Eagles (21-4, 10-2 SBC) and Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 SBC) are tied atop the conference standings, each two games ahead of James Madison and Marshall. Southern Miss has won seven straight and is 12-0 at home. Louisiana has won 10 in a row, including the first meeting with Southern Miss.
The Cajuns are coming off a victory against Marshall, in which Louisiana was in control from the start in front of 5,351 fans, the largest CajunDome crowd in five years. Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan Brown put up 26 points, and 20 rebounds against the Herd, the first 20-20 game for a UL player since 2016, as the Cajuns dominated the glass.
“I was just going after them,” Brown told the Acadiana Advocate. “Once again, I was just competing the whole time. We look to be that way every game. We look to go out there and be physical.”
Brown and Co. controlled the glass against the Sun Belt’s top rebounding team, with Marshall averaging more than 40 rebounds per game. They’ll face another tough challenge on Thursday with Southern Miss ranked fifth in the Sun Belt, one spot ahead of the Cajuns, pulling down 37.6 rebounds a night.
Coaching Connections
The college basketball coaching community is small, but the number of connections between James Madison and its staff to recent opponents is something else.
Saturday, the Dukes went to Appalachian State, where the Mountaineers’ all-time greatest coach Bobby Cremins was in the house. Cremins may have had some split loyalties, however. JMU head coach Mark Byington considers Cremins a mentor, having worked under the legendary coach at the College of Charleston.
When Cremins was forced to call it a career in January of 2012, Byington was his pick to become the interim head coach of the Cougars. Bobby Cremins is also the uncle of JMU assistant Jon Cremins.
On the other sideline, Appalachian State assistant Patrick Moynihan is the grandson of Lefty Driesell, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer who coached at both James Madison and Georgia State.
The personal connections continue this week for the Dukes as JMU heads to Georgia Southern, where Byington was the head coach for seven seasons before taking the James Madison job in 2020. It will be the first game in Statesboro for Byington and Cremins, who was an assistant there under Byington since they left for JMU.
South Alabama Surge
After losing four straight conference games by a total of 13 points, including narrow setbacks against first-place Louisiana and Southern Miss, South Alabama has recovered to win three straight in Sun Belt play, including back-to-back road games against Arkansas State and ULM.
The Jaguars are now 11-13 overall and 5-7 in league games, essentially out of contention for the regular season title. But South Alabama might not be a team anyone wants to run into at Sun Belt Tournament time. The Jags played the Sun Belt’s most challenging non-conference schedule, and 11 of their losses have come by 10 points or less.
“Our guys found a way to get a road sweep, which is huge this time of year,” USA coach Richie Riley told media after the ULM victory. “It felt like we had moments where we played really well, and then we had some times where we didn’t play quite good enough. But, we led tip to finish and were able to finish the job on the road against a good team. They are one of the top five teams in our league right now. It’s always hard to come and win here, but our guys really responded, you know.”
