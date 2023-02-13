Southern Miss entered one of the program’s biggest weekends in years last week and responded by showing its championship mettle, taking down Louisiana in a clash of the Sun Belt Conference’s top two teams, then showing resilience against ULM.
With a pair of victories, the Eagles (23-4, 12-2) are now firmly in the driver’s seat for the regular season Sun Belt title and the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament. Southern Miss now has a two-game lead over Louisiana, which lost twice last week including at USM, and Marshall.
The Eagles took down Louisiana, which had won 10 straight, in front of more than 8,000 fans at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg. But perhaps even more impressive was the response Saturday against the Warhawks after trailing at halftime. Felipe Haase scored 23 points to lead the comeback.
“There was some emotions from the past game that was pretty fun to play in,” Haase said. “Every Saturday game is harder than the Thursday game just because of the style. We started kind of slow, but ended up the first half with the energy all the way up. We started the second half with a clutch turnover for them, a stop, and that built the momentum for the whole rest of the game.”
The back-to-back losses for Louisiana has made the race behind Southern Miss all the more interesting. Marshall (21-6, 10-4) pulled into a tie for second with the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-6, 10-4). Fourth-place James Madison (18-9, 9-5) is one game behind them and plays host to both Marshall and Louisiana during the final two weeks of the regular season.
Old Dominion, which visits JMU on Thursday, is tied with Troy just a game back of the Dukes. The top four seeds in the Sun Belt Tournament get a double bye into the quarterfinals.
TAKETH AND GIVETH
It’s perhaps no coincidence that the best overall teams in the Sun Belt to date are among the best in the league at steals, assists or both. In conference play, Marshall leads the Sun Belt with more than nine steals per game while Southern Miss and James Madison are also in the top three.
The Thundering Herd also leads the SBC in assists, dishing out more than 17 a game in conference play. Southern Miss is third in that category, just behind Louisiana.
ESCAPE ARTISTS
Old Dominion has shown a penchant for winning close games on the road, and it’s kept the Monarchs in the mix for the fourth seed.
Earlier this season on a road swing through South Alabama and Coastal Carolina, the Monarchs hit free throws down the stretch to pull out a pair of victories by a total of three points.
Last week, ODU took a back-and-forth game at Georgia State that saw 10 lead changes before the Monarchs pulled out a 63-60 victory Thursday. Two days later, Imo Essien beat the buzzer at Texas State to lift ODU, 70-68.
The Bobcats had used an 8-0 run late to tie the game before Essien went coast-to-coast in the final five seconds for the game winner.
"We knew it was going to be a street fight, as they're one of if not the most aggressive and physical teams we play and we had to match that physicality, which we did," ODU coach Jeff Jones told the school website afterward. "We had to use every second and every possession, and with everything going against us that was a heck of a win."
The two road wins set up the meeting with rival JMU Thursday in Harrisonburg. The Dukes took the first meeting in Norfolk earlier this month, but with another road victory ODU could move into a tie for fourth with JMU.
