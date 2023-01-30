A guest on the FunBelt Podcast a week ago, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill reiterated that his league's expansion in the past year to 14 schools was a move driven by football.
But just as the commish expected, the additions of James Madison, Southern Miss, Old Dominion, and Marshall have paid dividends in various sports, including men's basketball. As of Sunday afternoon, six teams were within two games of first place in the conference standings, including three of the four additions. The Sun Belt has four teams in the top 100 of the NET rankings after failing to place a single team in the top 125 last season. Southern Miss (66), Marshall (71), and JMU (89) top that list.
Then there is Old Dominion. The Monarchs have arguably the best basketball tradition of any Sun Belt school, old or new, but currently sit in the middle of the pack with a 13-9 overall record and 5-5 in SBC play. But ODU, with the sixth-best NET ranking in the conference at No. 162, leads the Sun Belt in home attendance.
It's the four newcomers who sit atop the league in attendance. ODU averages 5,277 fans per game, while Marshall is bringing in 4,514 fans per night. JMU's average attendance is 4,007, and Southern Miss sits at 3,246.
A year ago, Troy led the SBC with 2,757 fans per game. Louisiana Monroe coach Keith Richard got to experience firsthand last week what expansion has meant to the conference. His Warhawks split a road swing, beating Marshall in double-overtime Thursday before losing 58-45 Saturday at James Madison.
ULM, now 10-13 and 6-4 in Sun Belt play, saw two nearly packed houses in Huntington and Harrisonburg and played in front of more than 11,000 fans.
"That's called a home court advantage," Richard said following the loss to JMU. "That's 6,400 in there tonight. At Marshall Thursday night they had 5,000 in there. Two great environments. It makes a difference. They got really loud on us there in the second half."
Ragin' And Red Hot
While the newcomers are doing more than their share to lift the conference, Sun Belt mainstay Louisiana's program is on the biggest roll right now. The Ragin' Cajuns (18-4, 8-2 SBC) have won eight straight and are tied with Southern Miss atop the conference standings, having taken the season's first meeting with the Eagles.
Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan Brown has backed up the hype, leading the Cajuns at 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. But St. John's transfer Greg Williams Jr., who returned to his hometown of Lafayette to play for Louisiana, has been invaluable during the winning streak. After playing a season-high 35 minutes in a 19-point comeback against Georgia Southern Saturday, Williams is averaging 14.1 points per game. He has become a solid second option for the Cajuns in critical situations.
"He's playing like an all-conference player," Louisiana coach Bob Marlin said during a recent press conference. "It's what we told him at the beginning of the year. Greg is so unselfish that he hurts himself at times by being a total team guy. We've encouraged him to shoot more and he's been doing that lately. But he and Jordan have really carried the load for us. He's doing exactly what I thought he could do and what we recruited him to do."
On Lockdown
James Madison (15-8, 6-4 SBC) has won four of its past five, and a trend in the recent victories has been the Dukes' ability to shut down red-hot guards.
Saturday, ULM guard Jamari Blackmon came in after scoring double figures in eight of his previous nine games. That included a 35-point performance at Marshall two days earlier. JMU held Blackmon to nine points on 3-of-7 shooting, forcing him into a game-high five turnovers.
Thursday night, JMU took on Coastal Carolina and the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week, Josh Uduje, who had scored at least 25 points in his three previous games. Uduje managed just one bucket on six attempts in Harrisonburg, then bounced back with 18 points and nine rebounds Saturday at ODU.
