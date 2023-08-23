Lean. Lanky. Skinny, even. There were plenty of ways to describe the physique of Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger last season, but as the dual threat returns for his third season as the Panthers’ starter, he’s bulked up a bit.
That, he hopes, improves his durability and overall strength as a QB who isn’t afraid to leave the pocket and take some hits. The 6-4 Conway, S.C., product was generously listed at more than 200 pounds last season, but Grainger has legitimately packed on some muscle since November.
“My goal starting the offseason was to get to 225 (pounds),” Grainger said at the start of Georgia State’s fall camp. “I probably played last year around 195. I got to that goal during the offseason. Body feels great. I feel like I can still run with the offseason conditioning. It just felt good to be a little stronger and a little more durable.”
Grainger earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors last season, throwing for a career-best 2,443 yards with 18 touchdowns in 12 games. He also rushed for 734 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs.
But the Panthers 4-8 finish was a step back from the 8-5 record in his first year as a starter. Though the offense wasn’t the main issue — Georgia State’s 30 points per game ranked fifth in the conference — Grainger hopes the added muscle combined with experience is a boost.
“Being here for my third year now, I kind of know the offense in and out,” he said. “They know what I like to do and I know what they like to run, so I feel like my comfort level is at an all-time high.”
GOLDEN ARM?
James Madison fans eager to hear coach Curt Cignetti name a starting quarterback might have been a little jealous of their Southern Miss counterparts Tuesday after Golden Eagles coach Will Hall announced he’s turning to Clemson transfer Billy Wiles to take snaps.
Southern Miss, like JMU, entered camp with two notable quarterback transfers on the roster. But while JMU’s returning redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett appears to have an opportunity to beat out transfers Jordan McCloud (Arizona/South Florida) and Bret Griffis (Wake Forest), USM’s battle came down to Wiles and Houston transfer Holman Edwards.
Wiles, who like Griffis is from Ashburn, was originally a walk-on at Clemson and played in one game for the Tigers in 2021. He completed two of four passes against UConn for 31 yards and a touchdown. Edwards also played in one game in 2021, his only action with Houston, and didn’t attempt a pass.
But Hall said both players appeared poised to improve a quarterback situation that has been precarious and doomed with bad luck since Hall took over in 2021.
“Two things have been evident to me throughout this fall camp,” Hall said. “One, Holman and Billy are both really good players and good leaders and we can win with both of them. Two, Billy’s been better. He’s just been a little bit better. Holman is a really good football player. Billy’s just been a little bit better. He’s going to be the starter moving forward.”
ENTER GRANT, MAN
Old Dominion’s Grant Wilson barely saw any action in three seasons at Fordham. After transferring to ODU, he’ll make his first career start in one of the most intimidating environments in college football.
Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne announced to the media on Tuesday that Wilson will start at quarterback for ODU when it travels to Virginia Tech for the season opener Sept. 2. Wilson appeared in seven games as a backup at Fordham, completing 10 of 13 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the season.
During his college career, Wilson has appeared in road games at Georgetown, Wagner and Bucknell, a far cry from what he’ll face at the Hokies Lane Stadium. But Rahne said Wilson stood out enough to win the job during fall camp.
“You know, he had a great camp,” Rahne said. “I’m excited about our quarterback group in general. I really was pleased with the quarterback play we had all camp. Grant earned it and he did a nice job.”
FIELDS GENERAL
While several Sun Belt schools, JMU, ODU and Southern Miss among them, are breaking in new quarterbacks this season, Louisiana brings back two who played significant roles last year.
Both Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields played in at least eight games for the Ragin’ Cajuns last season. But both dealt with injuries, even into the spring, and Louisiana had its first losing season since 2017, finishing 6-7.
Wooldrigdge, who threw for 1,661 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, has impressed teammates with his return from an ACL tear in November. But at his most recent media availability, Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux also praised Fields and his resiliency after Fields threw for 1,123 yards with 11 touchdowns and four picks.
“Chandler is just an incredible kid,” Desormeaux said. “He had an incredible camp last year and coming out of it that’s why we went with him as the starter in the opener. He had a really good camp again this year. To me, he’s an example of what you want on your team. He had a tough year last year. He gets banged up. He didn’t play great in a couple of games. We called on him later in the year to come back in and he played really well for us.”
Desormeaux said Fields kept a strong attitude despite setbacks in 2022 and it has shown during fall camp.
“He’s never changed his demeanor or his approach,” Desormeaux said. “He’s the same kid everyday. He works really hard for his teammates. I know with Chandler, if his number gets called he’ll go out there and play really well.”
