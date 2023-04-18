As James Madison begins to wind down spring practice ahead of Saturday’s spring game at Bridgeforth Stadium, the Dukes coaching staff is handling a new wrinkle to the calendar in 2023: a change in the NCAA’s transfer portal window.
For the first time, players have approximately two weeks, from April 15-30, to put their name in the portal during the spring. With that period overlapping with spring practice at places like JMU, roster management is kicked into high gear.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has strongly hinted all spring that the Dukes could look very different in the fall, both because of players sitting out with injuries and due to the transfer portal. But he said the portal window’s timing hasn’t changed much of his staff’s day-to-day operations.
“The portal has been pretty active,” Cignetti said. “So you’re monitoring what’s going on there, but it’s kind of business as usual now. We’re used to it.”
Still, while departures following the spring game have long been the norm, the Dukes saw a pair of reserves, linebacker Skylar Martin and offensive lineman Jaelin Montgomery, enter the portal on Monday. JMU will likely also add players after spring ball. Southern Illinois pass rusher Richie Hagarty entered the portal shortly after the window opened and posted on social media Monday that he had visited JMU.
At Old Dominion, quarterback Hayden Wolff threw for more than 2,900 yards last season but announced on April 11 that he intended to enter the transfer portal while the Monarchs were still in the midst of spring practice.
ODU coach Ricky Rahne said that wasn’t necessarily an indicator of how the QB competition was going and had praise for Fordham transfer Grant Wilson. But the Monarchs quarterback room could continue to change in the coming weeks.
“There hasn’t been any decisions that have been made on a starting quarterback at this point,” Rahne said. “I’ve been happy with how our quarterbacks have performed. We’re going to bring in another transfer to compete because you’ve got to have as many bullets in the gun as possible at that position.”
Leading The Herd
Marshall is another school where the starting quarterback hasn’t been officially announced, but Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said returning signal caller Cam Fancher is establishing himself as a front-runner.
Fancher replaced Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi as the Herd starter midway through the 2022 season. This spring Cole Pennington, son of Marshall legend and former New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, is also competing for the starting job, But Huff admitted last week that Fancher has a leg up.
“If we had to play today, Cam would obviously be the starter,” Huff said. “Cole is making progress, but if his last name wasn’t Pennington I’m not sure everyone would be making it as much of a competition as it is. Yes, there is some competition and growth. If we had to play today it would be Cam, and Cam was in the same situation last year.”
Passing It Down
Troy head coach Jon Sumrall received a contract extension after leading the Trojans to the Sun Belt championship and a Cure Bowl victory against a ranked UTSA team, and while he earned a raise for himself, one of the head coach’s biggest concerns was retaining his assistants.
In turn, Sumrall’s four-year extension also includes a larger salary pool to be divided amongst his staff.
“I wanted to make sure a lot of things were coming to come in line with that agreement that, quite frankly, didn’t have anything to do with me,” Sumrall said. “I was really concerned with providing for our players and our coaches that make our program successful.”
Troy and JMU, which each finished first in their respective Sun Belt divisions last season, meet Sept. 16 in Troy, Ala., for the first time since 1999.
