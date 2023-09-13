Jon Sumrall is a defensive guy who played linebacker at Kentucky and later was the Wildcats defensive coordinator. His 2022 Troy Trojans showed it in his first season as a head coach, holding 10 opponents under 20 points on the way to the Sun Belt Conference championship.
Only Appalachian State in Week 3 was able to hang 30 or more on last year’s Trojans, but Troy has given up at least that much in both games this season, a season-opening victory against Stephen F. Austin and last weekend’s 42-13 loss at Kansas State.
“We’ve got to tighten up defensively,” Sumrall said Monday. “It’s certainly not to the standard we want to be at this year.”
But as the Trojans prepare for a James Madison team that beat Virginia 36-35 on Saturday, Sumrall also said the numbers might not be exactly as they appear two weeks in.
“We lost some good players,” Sumrall said. “Two weeks ago we played Stephen F. Austin and they scored on a turnover our offense gave them and they scored on basically all true freshmen twice. So that would account for about 17 of those points. I felt like our ones gave up 13 points, not 30, as I looked back on it. Last week, it was kind of the floodgates opening late in the game.”
CROWN THEM
It was an impressive start to Sun Belt play for Old Dominion, which was picked last in the Sun Belt East in preseason polls. The Monarchs pulled out a 38-31 victory against Louisiana in Norfolk with Fordham transfer quarterback Grant Wilson throwing for four touchdowns.
“It’s a little bit different having a league game that early, but we were happy to be able to get that win,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “It’s going to help our team that we were able to go out there, execute and get a win. Whether it had been a conference opponent or not, is inconsequential. But it is nice to start 1-0 in conference.”
So far the Monarchs offense looks much better under new offensive coordinator Kevin Decker, who coached Wilson at Fordham and engineered one of the highest scoring offenses in FCS last season.
“He commanded the offense extremely well,” Rahne said of Wilson. “He took control and got us going to where we had great tempo the whole night. He just executed the offense. He didn’t press and just kept executing the offense and I think that’s a huge step.”
ON THE TUBE
Three Sun Belt teams played games broadcast on linear television Saturday with Troy’s loss at Kansas State garnering the best ratings. More than 280,000 tuned in to watch the Trojans and Wildcats at noon on Fox Sports 1.
JMU’s victory at Virginia was the second-most watched Sun Belt game of the day, bringing in 119,000 viewers as the Cavs and Dukes played on ESPNU at noon. Marshall and East Carolina were in the 4 p.m. time slot on ESPNU and drew 90,000 viewers.
Afternoon games on ESPNU tend to be a tough sell. JMU-Virginia was the second-most watched college football game on the channel this season, just behind Florida-McNeese State Saturday at 7 p.m. Both the James Madison and Marshall games outperformed games in the same time slot the week before.
BUILDING BLOCKS
Louisiana Monroe is off to its best start since 2018 as the Warhawks took down Lamar, 24-14, Saturday to improve to 2-0. That followed up a season-opening victory against Army and sends ULM to Texas A&M undefeated and with a defense that’s produced five scoreless quarters so far this season.
ULM has struggled somewhat on offense, but Warhawks coach Terry Bowden isn’t making any apologies for the way his team has won.
“It sure is nice to come in 2-0,” Bowden said. “We haven’t been that way at ULM for a while. So many of us were disappointed we didn’t have a bigger win versus Lamar or we didn’t beat them by a bigger margin. I’ve been through too many seasons for that. I like to think that Lamar played a very good game. We came through and we won a game and we’ve got ourselves to where we want to be.”
