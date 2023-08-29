Week 1 across the Sun Belt features several games against FCS punching bags, including JMU’s opener against Bucknell. But four SBC teams will get an opportunity to go for victories against Power 5 opponents with the league looking to build off success it had in that department a year ago.
Arkansas State heads to Oklahoma while Coastal Carolina faces UCLA, Texas State travels to Baylor and Old Dominion tries to make it back-to-back victories against Virginia Tech.
Each game offers the Sun Belt an opportunity to make a statement — similar to Week 2 last season when Appalachian State took down Texas A&M, Georgia Southern topped Nebraska and Marshall beat Notre Dame — but the in-state matchups for Texas State and ODU offer even more juice.
At Texas State, where first-year Bobcats coach G.J. Kinne made reestablishing a recruiting pipeline to Texas high schools his No. 1 priority after taking the job. Kinne’s brother Landry, is also a quarterback-turned-wide receiver for the Bears.
“It’s awesome, especially for recruiting,” Kinne said. “Getting to play a team like Baylor is huge for our guys. We’ve got a lot of Baylor ties and it’s a huge challenge for us, but our guys have been working really hard to get ready for it. It’s our first game at Texas State and that’s exciting in itself.”
Old Dominion mostly struggled in Ricky Rahne’s second season with the Monarchs, going 3-9 and 2-6 in Sun Belt play, but the highlight was taking down Virginia Tech in Norfolk.
This time around the Monarchs are heading to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. But Rahne hopes it’s another big moment for the ODU program.
“All wins are big wins, but we’re blessed that the (Autonomy Five) teams in our state play us on a regular basis,” Rahne said. “So to be able to pick up a win was huge for our program and our conference. I say all time we have the best Group of Five conference in the country and I think our record against A5 teams and in bowl games proves that.”
STUDY SESSIONS
New James Madison wide receiver Taji Hudson may have three years left to play as a redshirt sophomore, but the East Carolina transfer is entering his fourth year of college. That means he’s picked up some habits along the way and one trick the communications studies major has developed is to prepare for a game much like he would a big exam.
“I try to treat it like school,” Hudson said. “I try to get all the hard stuff out of the way. I try to get all of the film, all of that out early so when it comes toward the end of the week so when it comes to the end of the week I can chill instead of being uptight.”
Hudson said he’s not the only Duke who has developed good study habits for school and football. As JMU works to integrate several new wide outs into the two deep ahead of Saturday’s opener against Bucknell, Hudson said the amount of work the group has put in off the field is significant.
“As a receiver group, everybody is trying to knock this stuff out and coach themselves before we get in the coaching room,” Hudson said. “Then if it's something we missed, Coach (offensive Coordinator Mike) Shanahan definitely lets us know. I feel like as a team, when I walk around I just see a lot of people watching film. Elijah Surratt, another new receiver, he was at a freshman and transfer (orientation) the other day and he was watching film. There’s a lot of film junkies on this team.”
BUILDING ON A CHAMPIONSHIP
Fresh off a Sun Belt title, Troy opens its season at home against Stephen F. Austin with Gunnar Watson back as starting quarterback. While Watson was somewhat overshadowed in terms of statistics and awards last season by the likes of Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and JMU’s Todd Centeio, Watson came away hoisting a trophy at season’s end.
Watson completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,818 yards and 14 touchdowns, but also threw 12 interceptions and wasn’t much of a running threat while Troy gave up 46 sacks a year ago.
Trojans coach Jon Sumrall was quick to say Watson hadn’t suddenly turned into Michael Vick in the offseason, but he has improved his athleticism coming back for a sixth year.
“A year and a half ago when I got here, Gunnar was doing an inconsistent job leading himself,” Sumrall said. “I’m just so proud of his commitment to his own development. He’s really committed himself to the weight room and the nutrition plan. He’s a much more athletic version of Gunnar Watson than I have ever seen.”
