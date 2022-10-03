Seeing one of the nation’s most prolific passers go down on the road could have been a frightening proposition for Troy Saturday at Western Kentucky, but the Trojans (3-2, 1-1 SBC) had the luxury of filling in with a seasoned veteran as they held on to beat one of the favorites in Conference USA.
Gunnar Watson, Troy’s starter through five games, has thrown for 1,451 yards thus far, but suffered an injury that knocked him out of the contest. In came Jarrett Doege, the nation’s active leader in career passing yardage.
Doege transferred into Troy just before the start of the season, coincidentally after not winning the starting job at Western Kentucky. Doege never played for the Hilltoppers, but threw for more than 10,000 yards in four seasons at Bowling Green and West Virginia.
He entered the game and completed 7 of 8 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans held on for a 34-27 victory.
“Jarrett’s prepared really well since arriving,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “Jarrett knew coming here it was too late of a timeline to be the starter Week 1, but he’s prepared incredibly hard and invested a lot of time into his development. I had no doubt when Gunnar had to leave the game on Jarrett’s readiness. We’ve got the most experienced back up you can have.”
Sumrall didn’t offer a lot of details on Watson’s status, but said the quarterback was still under evaluation and could possibly be ready when Troy plays host to Southern Miss this weekend.
DUKES RISING
James Madison (4-0, 2-0 SBC) saw an increase in votes in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll after blowing out Texas State on Saturday. The Dukes are effectively ranked No. 30 in the AP poll in their first FBS season, catching some across the nation by surprise.
But JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the early success was more or less expected within the program, even after losing transfers in the offseason who are now earning significant playing time at South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.
“We have a tremendous culture and tradition here,” Cignetti said. “Our guys expect to be successful and they hold each other accountable. We’ve got good players. We’ve gone out there and played well and done, for the most part, that we’ve needed to. New personnel at some key positions created the unknowns, but we’re doing pretty good.”
HITTING THE ROAD
Appalachian State (3-2, 1-1 SBC) played four of its first five games at home in front of sold out crowds and picked up a victory at Texas A&M in its lone road game. The Mountaineers are heading back to the Lone Star State this week to take on Texas State, and App State coach Shawn Clark said the road trip comes at a good time for his team.”
“We need to get away from Boone for a weekend,” Clark said. “We’re very blessed here, but it’s good for us to go on the road and get away and get some new scenery, if you will. We’re looking forward to going on the road and then getting back to Boone for a midweek game against Georgia State.”
App State has two midweek games this season, including Oct. 19 against Georgia State, which means the Mountaineers don’t have a traditional week off at any point in the season. That means working on getting players such as running back Cam Peoples healthy is a priority.
“We don’t have a bye week this year,” Clark said. “We need to play this game and get some guys healed up.”
JUMPING UP
JMU wasn’t the only Sun Belt team getting more attention from pollsters this week. Coastal Carolina (5-0, 2-0 SBC) also received votes in both major Top 25 polls this week. Bennett Durando of the Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser had the Chanticleers No. 19 on his ballot.
Coastal’s head man Jamey Chadwell votes for in the coaches’ poll and said he hadn’t ranked his own team, but had James Madison on his ballot each of the past three weeks. For his team’s part, the Chanticleers stayed unbeaten after running back C.J. Beasley, a Norfolk product, leaped over top of a would-be tackler and ran into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.
For Chadwell, it was a thrilling play to witness, but one that would cause some anxiety if he had to watch Beasley attempt it too often.
“That was a special play in Coastal history, no doubt,” Chadwell said. “There was a lot of things going through my mind. I guess he’s smart enough not to do it in practice.”
TERRY BOWDEN QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“That only lasts about seven days. There are some I savor. With only six wins in two years, there aren’t a lot to savor. But all those games are over. I heard another coach talking about rivalry games. They last a lot longer for the fans, the students the alumni, but for us and the players, they last about seven days.” — ULM coach on beating Louisiana then losing to Arkansas State.
