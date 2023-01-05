The Sun Belt Conference unveiled the league pairings for the 2023 football slate, including James Madison’s two cross-divisional matchups with the West division.
JMU will travel to reigning conference champion Troy, while the purple and gold will host South Alabama, which finished second in its division this past fall.
The Dukes swept their pair of cross-division contests this fall, beating Texas State 40-13 at home and knocking off Arkansas State 42-20 the following weekend on the road.
JMU will also host Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion, while traveling to Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Marshall in league play.
The Dukes’ non-conference slate includes home games against Bucknell (Sept. 2) and UConn (Nov. 11), while hitting the road to play at Virginia (Sept. 9) and at Utah State (Sept. 23).
The full schedule with dates will be released by the Sun Belt Conference no later than March 1.
