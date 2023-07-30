NEW ORLEANS — Detailed statistics on streaming sports ratings have been some of America’s most well-guarded industry secrets. Tuesday at Sun Belt Conference Media Days, league commissioner Keith Gill may have dropped one of the biggest hints yet as to what college football viewership numbers look like via online platforms such as ESPN+.
Gill, in his opening remarks, boasted the conference’s total viewership increased 100 percent for the 2022 season after the Sun Belt added four teams: James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss. That, Gill said, meant 35 million viewers tuned into Sun Belt football.
Based on publicly available ratings data for linear college football broadcasts, that would mean approximately nine to 11 million viewers watched Sun Belt football on ESPN+, or in the neighborhood of 110,000 to 140,000 streaming viewers per game.
“It’s exciting, you know. We’re trying to get our message out and I feel like, unfortunately, the secret is how good our football is,” Gill told the Daily News-Record. “So, the more people I feel like we can expose [to] our football, the better that message will get out that, ‘Hey, we play good football.’”
The Sun Belt’s exclusive media rights deal with ESPN means most of the conference’s games are available online on ESPN+, and while the six-figure streaming viewership pales in comparison to the more than 10 million that watched Alabama face Texas on network television last fall, it’s comparable to many games broadcast on cable channels such as ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and NFL Network.
The Sun Belt’s streaming viewership is still less than linear television, where the league averaged around 700,000 viewers per game in 2022. But TV ratings can be affected by a variety of factors including non-conference opponents, network and time slot.
For instance, Marshall’s upset of Notre Dame last September drew nearly 2.5 million viewers on NBC in a Saturday afternoon time slot. A week earlier, Old Dominion took down Virginia Tech in a Friday night ESPNU broadcast that drew less than 400,000 viewers.
But many games on linear channels, including some involving Power Five programs, draw numbers similar to or worse than what the Sun Belt has produced on ESPN+.
Virginia’s season opener against Illinois drew 159,000 viewers on ESPNU. Two weeks later, 107,000 watched Georgia Tech take on UCF on ESPNU. Rutgers and Maryland drew 97,000 Thanksgiving weekend on the Big Ten Network and a week earlier New Mexico State and Missouri drew 63,000 viewers for a Saturday night ESPNU broadcast.
It’s worth noting that while ESPN doesn’t release rating for its streaming broadcasts, when it does issue a press release touting ESPN+, it cites total minutes viewed rather than number of streamers. That’s keeping with the streaming industry standard, but more in line with how Netflix views the release of the latest Adam Sandler movie than how sports viewership has traditionally been measured.
That the Sun Belt’s streaming numbers compare to linear is significant for the futures of both the league and ESPN. Disney announced earlier this year a corporate restructuring that made ESPN a standalone entity among the larger corporate structure. While linear TV still generates the lion’s share of the revenue for ESPN, that’s rapidly changing.
Because cable and satellite providers pay large carriage fees for ESPN channels, Disney and ESPN have long resisted creating a streaming option that offers the content of the flagship linear channels online, such as HBO did with its MAX streaming service, but executives have acknowledged they can’t hold out forever.
“We just have to figure out how to monetize it in a continuing, disrupting world,” Disney chief Bob Iger told reporters in February. “That’s it. But we’re not engaged in any conversations right now or considering a spinoff of ESPN.”
But in leagues such as the Sun Belt, the Big 12 and NHL, ESPN has found partners willing to help build its online platform while providing smaller, but loyal fan bases willing to seek out content for their favorite teams.
“I’m really pleased by it,” Gill said of the latest ESPN data. “We try to do everything we can to highlight our coaches, our student-athletes — that’s why media days are so important. I feel like the more viewers we can get on TV, the larger we will distribute our message.”
The Sun Belt on ESPN+ also blows away JMU’s visibility in its previous conference. The Dukes left the CAA to join the Sun Belt last year, also leaving behind that conference’s exclusive deal with streamer FloSports. JMU football games on FloSports averaged less than 5,000 viewers per game, meaning the Dukes saw roughly 2,000-percent increase in streaming viewers from 2021 to 2022.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the increase in exposure had already produced noticeable gains for his program.
“There’s no doubt we’re involved with a higher-caliber recruit,” Cignetti said. “We’re beating five, six, seven teams like us and these are guys that had (Power Five) offers. I do think we’re involved with a higher caliber of student athlete now and our recruiting will improve.”
