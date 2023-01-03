During the offseason, Sun Belt Conference administrators and coaches held multiple meetings dedicated to crafting a plan to increase the league’s basketball profile.
Coming up on a decade since the Sun Belt had placed more than one team in the NCAA Tournament and coming off a 2021-22 season in which no team in the conference finished in the Top 100 of the NET rankings, most around the league came away optimistic the SBC could see noticeable gains within a few years.
“I don’t think it’s anything we can do overnight,” Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis said in June. “But I think in the long run, if we’re going to get where we want to get, we have to. Otherwise, we’re going to continue to be a one-bid league.”
Well the Sun Belt appears to be ahead of schedule. The SBC might still be a longshot to earn an at-large bid in this March’s NCAA Tournament, but the Sun Belt is markedly improved across most major metrics and earning some respect.
Conference realignment is playing a part. Three newcomers to the Sun Belt — Southern Miss (45), James Madison (46) and Marshall (68) — were all ranked in the Top 70 of the NET rankings as of Tuesday morning. Last season, Texas State finished the season as the Sun Belt’s best, ranked No. 127. The conference began 2023 with five teams ranked No. 126 or better.
Coming out of the summer meetings, there was a sense around the league the Sun Belt newbies would help. James Madison and Marshall had tough-luck seasons with injuries a year ago, both finishing below 200 in the NET, but each returned key players and added quality transfers. Old Dominion, like the Herd and the Dukes, came into the Sun Belt with a bigger basketball budget than the average Sun Belt program and top-notch facilities.
All that considered, Marshall and JMU have still been a surprise in terms of NET rankings so far. But their rise is nothing compared to Southern Miss.
The Eagles move into the Top 50 is a jump of nearly 300 spots compared to where they finished last season. At No. 341, Southern Miss was one of the worst teams in all of Division I in 2021-22, but the additions of transfers Felipe Haase and Austin Crowley have boosted the Eagles to a 13-2 start.
"Our goal and vision is the same as it was since we arrived, and that's to help return Southern Miss basketball back to its rightful place of national respect in men's basketball," Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner told the media after a recent victory. "I'm pleased with where we are headed, but we are not there yet."
Overall, the 14 teams that now make up the Sun Belt had an average NET ranking of 202.8 last season. A week into conference play in 2022-23, the Sun Belt has improved that average by more than 20 spots, but is still relatively weak at the bottom with Arkansas State ranked No. 293 and Louisiana Monroe No. 317.
“You want to get to league play and have no such thing as a bad loss,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “Winning in the league is tough. Winning on the road is tough. I don’t care if you are a team that’s tremendously advantaged or not, it’s difficult. You want to be protected a little bit. Our league has had good wins and done well and maybe it did surpass some expectations, but for us to get where we want to, the whole league has got to step up.”
While the overall non-conference strength of schedule for some top teams might leave the Sun Belt on the outside of an at-large berth even if the NET rankings continue to improve, many bracketology sites predict the Sun Belt champion to earn a seed between 12 and 14 in the NCAA Tournament.
That’s a notable improvement over the 16 seeds the Sun Belt has received the past two seasons, and greatly improves the odds of a Sun Belt program advancing past the round of 64, something that hasn’t happened since former member Little Rock upset No. 5 seed Purdue in 2016.
“I think a lot of schools have taken a tough situation and made it good,” Byington said. “I think we can take a good situation and make it even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.