Ask James Madison’s basketball coaches about the biggest change in moving from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference, and both men’s head coach Mark Byington and women’s head man Sean O’Regan will list travel among the top differences in their first Sun Belt season.
In some sports, such as football with its divisional setup, travel in the Sun Belt has been an improvement. In basketball, though, playing two games a week provides challenges.
In the CAA, the distance between the most far-flung conference members — Northeastern in Massachusetts and College of Charleston in South Carolina — is not quite 1,000 miles. In the Sun Belt, a trip from Norfolk, home of Old Dominion, to Texas State in San Marcos, covers roughly 1,500 miles.
Texas State is a geographic outlier and most teams in the Sun Belt have regional rivals that have boosted interest and ticket sales, but getting from once Sun Belt locale to the next between Thursday and Saturday games can be a challenge.
The CAA also utilized travel partners, typically scheduling road games against nearby schools in the same week. For instance, James Madison would visit Hofstra and Northeastern, the two northernmost CAA teams, for back-to-back games with a short bus ride in between.
“Going into the Sun Belt, it’s similar to the CAA in the fact you play Thursday-Saturday,” Byington said. “The big difference is a lot of the CAA schools you can bus to. Some of these you can bus to, it’s just not an easy bus trip. We finished up overtime with Troy and we got in late to Mississippi. But there are a lot of them like that and a lot of teams have to deal with it. There are a lot of things the coaches are talking about. No one is happy with it.”
Some schools have done what they can to limit the strain for their programs. Marshall and James Madison are among those that have worked occasional charter flights into the budget this season.
Earlier this season the JMU men had a trip that included a commercial flight to play at Georgia State in Atlanta, followed by a charter flight from Atlanta to Huntington, W.V., then a bus ride back to Harrisonburg after playing Marshall on Saturday. The women made a similar trip that included a bus ride to Huntington, then a charter flight to Hattiesburg, Miss., to face Southern Miss before flying home the next day out of New Orleans.
The JMU men’s most recent road swing saw the Dukes make two airport connections to reach Troy, Ala., for a Thursday game, then bus more than four hours through the middle of the night to reach Southern Miss ahead of a Saturday contest.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni has been an advocate for the Sun Belt office to pressure more teams to shell out for charter flights, but athletics budgets in the conference vary widely from Louisiana Monroe spending less than $20 million per year on sports to James Madison approaching $60 million.
But D’Antoni said for the Sun Belt to take the next step as a basketball conference, programs must increase their spending.
“That comes from everything from how you travel, do you bus 10 hours or charter in,” D’Antoni said to the Daily News-Record in the summer. “That makes a huge difference.”
The Sun Belt took a big step up in hoops this season, particularly on the men’s side with four teams — Southern Miss, Marshall, Louisiana and JMU — ranked in the Top 100 of the NET coming into the week. But SBC commissioner Keith Gill is aiming for continued growth and hoping to see the league contend for multiple NCAA Tournament berths in the coming seasons.
But Gill, who is in his second year on the NCAA Tournament selection committee, thinks the Sun Belt might have to stop cannibalizing itself in league play, a potential side effect of tough travel.
The top nine squads in the 14-team conference heading into Thursday’s games had league records between 6-2 and 4-4.
“We added some really good basketball teams to the league,” Gill said. “I think at the end of the day the worst thing you want is a bunch of .500 teams. I look at it, you want three or four of your teams that have 80 percent of the wins and three or four of your teams that have 80 percent of the losses, then some teams in between.”
Some, such as Byington, predict the Sun Belt will continue to make adjustments in the coming years, including spreading more games throughout the week.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t a future change in our league next year where we went a lot of Wednesday-Saturdays, or even Tuesday-Saturdays,” Byington said. “The fact we don’t have travel partners, it doesn’t make sense for us to do it the way we’re doing it right now. I know the league is open to some changes and I kind of anticipate some changes in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.