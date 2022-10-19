The Sun Belt Conference basketball media days fell smack dab in the middle of one of the league’s most thrilling football seasons ever.
But the hoops coaches and players representing their teams in New Orleans Wednesday morning didn’t feel overshadowed.
Instead, they embraced the overall exposure coming to the Sun Belt brand as the SBC tries to establish success on the hardwood to match football and other sports.
“We’ve got the new teams,” said Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis, the dean of SBC coaches with 16 years at Coastal and 49 years as a head coach. “This league is, to me, outside the Power 5, the next one. I’m excited about where this conference is heading.”
James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss joined the Sun Belt this season, bringing the league to 14 teams. The move was football focused, but the additions should have an immediate impact on basketball.
JMU and ODU come in with basketball facilities that rival any in the nation. The Dukes and Monarchs, along with Marshall, would have led the Sun Belt in attendance last season if they’d been members. They each have passionate fan bases in football that carry over to hoops in the winter.
Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns said the success of Sun Belt football not only provides a partial blueprint for building up hoops, but also has provided exposure that helps the basketball programs as well. At App State, teams from a variety of programs including men’s and women’s basketball got involved with the ESPN College Gameday broadcast from Boone last month and Kerns described that event as a three-hour infomercial for the school.
“With the new additions, I really feel like we can become a two-bid league,” Kerns said. “The attention, the media and the national coverage has been extraordinary for our league. It’s helped, probably all of us, for recruiting.”
The Sun Belt lost several of its top players from a year ago to transfer. All of the conference’s major award winners from last season — including Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier, who was the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year — transferred away.
But the portal works both ways, and the Sun Belt also saw an influx of talent.
JMU’s Noah Freidel and Mezie Offurum, Coastal Carolina’s Antonio Daye, Georgia Southern’s Jalen Finch and Tai Strickland, Marshall’s Kamdyn Curfman, Georgia State’s Brenden Tucker, South Alabama’s Greg Parham, Southern Miss’ Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez, Troy’s Darius McNeill and App State’s Tamell Pearson are among players set to make their Sun Belt debut who have already put up big numbers at the Division I level.
James Madison coach Mark Byington is returning to the Sun Belt after spending seven years as head coach at Georgia Southern before coming to JMU, where he is entering his third season. He said he’s coming back to an improved conference.
“I think it’s a stronger league than when I left it,” Byington said. “It’s not the same as when we left it. I think it’s stronger. I think it’s better. It’s going to be very challenging, but I think the newness of it for our team is very exciting.”
All in all, the vibe around media day was one of hope the Sun Belt can continue to build off the overall momentum of the conference.
“I think it’s important we get the word out on how good basketball is in this league,” Arkansas State coach Mike Balado said.
