Entering the 2022-23 season, for which the James Madison women’s basketball team officially started practice Monday, the Dukes expect to have plenty of scorers on the roster.
To that end, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan is perhaps most intrigued by an addition to the team who might not put up a lot of points. Point guard Caroline Germond, a graduate transfer from TCU, joins the JMU team with a reputation as a tough, pass-first point guard and has acclimated herself well to her new team since arriving in Harrisonburg.
“She’s been outstanding,” O’Regan said. “She can do a lot of things, but the most important thing is being a point guard. You get what you want out of a point guard. You’ve got communication, great tempo. She sees the floor. She’s got IQ and she defends.”
For JMU fans, seeing Germond on the floor may bring back memories of Logan Reynolds, who played for the Dukes from 2015-19. Reynolds averaged 3.7 points during her JMU career, but was the floor general for some of the best Dukes squads in recent memory, averaging nearly four assists and two steals per game as a senior.
“I wish I could have her for two years, but I only get her for one year, but she’s going to have a huge impact,” O’Regan said of Germond. “Logan had that grit. Caroline has it in a different way and probably shoots it better than Logan. But the same kind of point guard mentality. The same kind of defensive mentality.”
FRESH START
JMU, which is trying to rebound from a 14-15 finish a year ago, has a renewed energy coming into this season. Some of that comes from fresh faces and a new start in the Sun Belt Conference after leaving the Dukes long time home in the CAA.
“There is a refreshing aspect to this,” O’Regan said. “We’ve got a really willing group.That’s working hard and working to get to know each other. It’s going well. I feel like we’ve really made some good progress in a lot of areas.”
The Dukes have eight newcomers and three new assistant coaches and are also getting Claire Neff and Peyton McDaniel back from season-ending injuries as they head to the SBC. There are still some nagging ailments around the roster, but O’Regan hopes to have plenty of healthy bodies by the time the season opens Nov. 7 at home against Maine.
“We’re getting closer,” he said. “We have 10 of our 15 that are able to practice the full two hours. We’re still limiting five, very light limitations. They are doing drills and other stuff, but not the five-on-five full go. It’s a little frustrating, but you know, we don’t play tomorrow.”
DELAYED START
Another high-major transfer joining the Dukes likely won’t make as immediate an impact as Germond, as former Texas guard Kobe King-Hawea won’t take the floor for JMU until after the end of the first semester.
King-Hawea was the top junior college recruit in the country when she signed with the Longhorns before last season, but played in just five games due to injury. She entered the transfer portal last spring and chose JMU, but is still limited in practice and won’t be fully eligible during the fall semester per NCAA rules.
“She will not be able to play in the fall semester, for sure,” O’Regan said. “That’s the only thing we know for sure. We’re moving slow with her, making sure she’s in the right shape. She had a foot injury at Texas and so we’re making sure we’re not flaring that up. We’re probably more cautious than we need to be, but because her first game isn’t until Dec. 17 everything is OK. We might push her a little faster if she was going to play Nov. 7.”
