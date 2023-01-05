Life around James Madison men’s basketball means never getting too comfortable.
In the week leading up to Thursday’s game against Texas State, the Dukes were fresh off two impressive road victories to open Sun Belt Conference play, enjoying their highest ever rankings in national metrics such as NET and KenPom.com and anticipating Saturday’s nationally televised game against.
And then came a thud against the Bobcats, with a struggling Texas State program coming into the Atlantic Union Bank Center and leaving with a 63-62 victory.
“Fun Belt basketball,” Bobcats coach Terrence Johnson, who led Texas State to back-to-back SBC regular season titles the previous two seasons, said. “I am a very proud coach right now. We put on the board before every game “who are we?” We knew who we were the last two years. Right now, we’re learning.”
The Dukes (11-5, 2-1 SBC) went the final three minutes and 12 seconds without a field goal with their bench becoming visibly upset with the officiating as the second half wore on. Meanwhile Texas State took just enough advantage of its trips to the free throw line to pull it out.
Texas State’s Drue Drinnon made one of two at the line to give the Bobcats (8-8, 1-2) the lead with less than four second to go and JMU set up an out of bounds play on the sideline with 1.3 seconds left. The Dukes’ inbounds pass was tipped and Takal Molson had to take an off-balance 3-pointer that missed and Texas State escaped with its first Sun Belt victory.
Drinnon, who came in averaging just two made field goals per game, matched that in the game’s first three minutes on the way to five quick points as the Bobcats and Dukes swapped leads in the early going.
Drinnon finished with nine points, including the game winner, and four assists and stepped up with All-Sun Belt guard Mason Harrell struggling to just seven points. Brandon Davis scored 16 to lead Texas State while Mezie Offurum scored a season-high 19 for JMU.
“Mentally and physically I don’t think we were near as tough as we need to be,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We’re a team that usually has an edge and usually are the aggressor. I think you usually look at us and say we are a tough team, but they out-toughed us tonight.”
On the whole JMU’s defense was solid in the first half with the Dukes forcing three shot clock violations in the first 14 minutes, but the Dukes big men struggled to handle interior passes on the way to 13 first half turnovers, a couple of them leading directly to a 7-0 run that gave the Bobcats a four-point lead late in the first half.
The Dukes played their third straight game without leading scorer Vado Morse to open the Sun Belt schedule, but mostly got solid guard play without him, particularly on the defensive end. JMU held Harrell, who came in averaging 18 points per game, without a basket for most of the game.
“We always say tonight might not be your night,” Johnson said. “But it can be our night if you do your job. Mason was locked in from the start. He’s a little banged up right now, but he’s got the heart of a champion. Drue Drinnon took the challenge.”
The early turnovers more or less negated good shooting for the Dukes and the teams went to the locker room locked in a 27-27 tie. The baskets came too easy for Texas State to start the second half though as the Bobcats connected on three straight layups and opened up a six-point lead after a corner 3-pointer by Brandon Davis.
Texas State stretched the lead to eight points midway through the second half, but a 3-pointer from Offurum made it 47-46 Bobcats with less than 10 minutes to go. Harrell finally got his first points of the game answering with a 3-pointer of his own, but the Dukes had grabbed momentum.
Noah Freidell drained a 3 from the left wing to put the Dukes back on top, 51-50 and after another Offurum basket in transition Texas State called time out. From there it turned into a free throw contest and the Bobcats regained the lead with exactly four minutes left after Nate Martin knocked down a pair.
Harrell connected on another 3-pointer to make it 59-56 Bobcats, but Offurum came back with an old-fashioned 3-point play on the very next possession, tying it once again as the clock went under three minutes.
JMU led 62-61 with a minute to go before Ihenacho was called for a foul trying to slide around a screen. Harrell made one of two free throws to tie it. The Bobcats got it back and seemed like they might hold for a final shot, but Drinnon was fouled going to the basket with 3.9 seconds remaining.
JMU will try to rebound Saturday when Appalachian State comes to Harrisonburg fresh off a one-point victory at Coastal Carolina. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU with an 8 p.m. tip.
But Thursday marked JMU’s fourth loss in which the Dukes were within two points with less than a minute to go in regulation.
“We can do a better job of free throw shooting down the stretch,” Offurum said after the Dukes went 14-for-24 from the foul line. “Some of the loose balls, just getting those and being tougher. Being tougher down the stretch. We’ll learn from this and eventually close out games.”
Texas State 63, James Madison 62
TSU 27 36 - 63
JMU 27 35 - 62
Texas State (8-8 1-2) Harrell 2 1-3 7, Morgan 3 1-3 7, Martin 1 4-4 6, Mason 2 0-0 4, Drinnon 3 1-2 9, Davis 7 2-4 16, Love 3 0-1 6, Coleman 1 0-0 2. Sykes 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 7-13 63.
James Madison (11-5, 2-1) Offurum 7 4-7 19, Sule 2 2-3 6, Ihenacho 1 1-3 3, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Molson 3 1-2 8, Freidel 2 0-0 6, Strickland 2 2-3 6, Amadi 2-3 1-2 5, Wooden 2 3-4 7. Totals 22 14-24 62.
3-pointers: Texas State 6 (Harrell 2, Drinnon 2, Davis 2). James Madison 4 (Freidel 2, Molson, Offurum).
