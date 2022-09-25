BOONE, N.C. — After keeping itself out of third-and-unmanageable situations in its first two games, third down plays gave James Madison trouble for much of the day Saturday at Appalachian State.
The Dukes, now 3-0 and 1-0 in the Sun Belt, got it together just in time to secure a 32-28 come-from-behind victory.
JMU failed on its first 10 third down attempts, a streak that lasted well into the fourth quarter. The Dukes were good on fourth, converting three times in six tries, and that kept helped them stay in the game. But JMU was actually attempting to hold onto a narrow lead with less than eight minutes to go by the time it actually moved the chains on third.
By the end of the game, JMU had converted twice in 14 third-down plays.
THORNTON KEPT IN CHECK
After topping 100 yards receiving in each of JMU’s first two games, senior wide out Kris Thornton was an obvious point of focus for the App State defense. Thornton was targeted just three times and made one catch for a loss of a yard,
But the Dukes were able to spread the ball around, including three catches each for tight ends Zach Horton and Drew Painter. Wide receiver Reggie Brown had four grabs for 81 yards, but perhaps most encouraging was a breakout for Monmouth transfer Terrence Greene Jr.
Greene, who looked good for the Dukes in preseason camp but had some notable drops in JMU’s first two games, caught two passes for 46 yards, including his first touchdown as a Duke.
“I threw him the touchdown and I ran up to him, I was tearing up,” JMU quarterback Todd Centeio said. “I was so proud of him because it’s easy to put your tail between your legs and drop your head. But he always kept it solid and went out there and executed. He made a great diving catch on the sideline as well.”
HIT AND MISS
Dukes redshirt junior place kicker Camden Wise hit his first-career field goal on JMU’s opening drive of the game, connecting from 27 yards away. Wise had hit all nine of his extra points going into Saturday’s game, but had his only previous field goal attempt of the season blocked in the season opener versus Middle Tennessee State.
Wise’s kick marked the first time in 41 games the Dukes scored a field goal from a kicker other than Ethan Ratke, the NCAA career leader in field goals made who ran out of eligibility after last season.
The kicking game remains something of a concern however, as Wise missed a second 27-yard attempt just before halftime.
PERCY UPDATE
JMU running back Percey Agyei-Obese, who missed most of last season with an injury, didn’t suit up for the Dukes victory, nursing an undisclosed injury. This time JMU coach Curt Cignetti said it was relatively minor and he expects the super senior to be back next week when Texas State comes to Harrisonburg.
In his absence, Kealon Black stepped up for the Dukes, rushing for 85 yards and a score and catching a 23-yard touchdown pass.
