In front of the two largest and loudest crowds of the season at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, James Madison came up with a pair of much-needed Sun Belt Conference victories and capped a successful week Saturday, besting Louisiana Monroe, 58-45.
The second of the victories wasn’t pretty, the teams shot a combined 10-for-42 from 3-point range. But the Dukes (15-8, 6-4 SBC) handled a ULM (10-13, 6-4) team that had been the surprise of the Sun Belt through the first half of league play, and kept themselves in the hunt.
“I thought our guys did a great job responding, and it was different than Thursday night,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I think we’re getting better and we’ve won four out of five now. This league is difficult. At halftime one thing that we talked about was the guys were just nervous because offense was such a struggle. They are a really good defensive team and we drove the ball better in the second half.”
JMU outscored ULM 32-18 in the second half of the slugfest, including an 11-0 run late to close the door on the feisty Warhawks. Noah Freidel finished with nine points, and got seven of them in the span of 58 seconds with less than four minutes to go to help seal the victory two days after the Dukes withstood a furious Coastal Carolina comeback.
The Dukes did it in front of 6,429 fans, including another raucous student section, and with a balanced effort. Mezie Offurum led the Dukes with 15 points while Terrence Edwards had 12 off the bench and Vado Morse finished with 11 and two assists without a turnover.
Takal Molson was still stuck in an offensive slump, finishing with five points, but did everything else for the Dukes. The Seton Hall transfer grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with four steals and three assists. JMU outscored ULM by 19 points in the 29 minutes Molson was on the floor.
“We hold them to 40 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3, that’s usually enough to win, but they were even better than that,” ULM coach Keith Richard said. “I really tip my hat to their play, defensively in particular. We were gritty, kind of like we have been throughout conference play, but not enough offense to win, especially on the road.”
The Dukes played their fourth straight game without big man Alonzo Sule and both teams started hot from 3-point range before Warhawks forward Victor Bafutto broke a 10-all tie with a ferocious follow dunk with 12:41 left in the first half.
JMU responded by stretching its man-to-man defense into full-court pressure and went on an 8-0 run to regain the lead. As the half continued, both teams cooled down a bit from the floor, thanks in part to pesky defense on each side.
Baffuto, the 6-10 Brazilian who finished with a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds, gave ULM the lead again at 21-20 with another putback and the teams traded buckets until Tyreke Locure hit a 15-footer at the buzzer to give the Warhawks a 27-26 lead at halftime.
After a relatively fast-paced game Thursday against Coastal Carolina, ULM slowed the tempo and often forced JMU to defend for the entire 30 seconds of shot clock. But the Dukes responded by forcing 17 turnovers in 62 Warhawks possessions and out-rebounding the visitors 35-29.
“Every game is different and our coaches do a great job letting us know what it’s going to be like,” Freidel said. “When they say it’s going to be a dog fight, it’s going to be a dog fight. Just staying locked into what they tell us is a big thing. We were super locked in during practice all week and I think it showed today.”
Offurum started the second half strong for the Dukes, scoring consecutive tough shots in the paint to put JMU back on top 34-29. On the whole, JMU wasn’t quite on a roll offensively, but tenacious defensive pressure helped the Dukes extend the lead to eight points on an Offurum 3-pointer with 11 minutes to go.
But the Warhawks were still in it as the stretch run came. JMU went two and a half minutes without scoring as ULM cut it four with four minutes remaining. That’s when Freidel grabbed an offensive rebound, then popped out on the right wing and drained a 3-pointer to again make it a 3-possession game.
Freidel followed that with a four-point play, drawing a foul on a perfect 3-pointer on the left side to suddenly give JMU its largest lead to that point, 54-43 with two minutes to go.
It sets up JMU’s first game at Old Dominion since the long-time rivals both joined the Sun Belt last summer. The Dukes moved into a tie for fourth-place in the conference standings with the weekend sweep, but are still just a game ahead of the Monarchs in eighth.
“On the road, especially, if you don’t have a defensive identity, it’s going to be tough to win on the road,” Byington said. “We’ve been good on the road and I hope we get even better at that.”
James Madison 56, Louisiana Monroe 45
ULM 27 18 - 45
JMU 26 32 - 58
ULM (10-13, 6-4) Locure 2 0-1 4, Blackmon 3 2-2 9, Howell 4 0-0 8, Bafutto 5 0-0 10, Powell 3 0-0 8, Gallion 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 3-5 45.
James Madison (15-8, 6-4) Morse 4 1-2 11, Molson 2 1-2 5, Freidel 3 1-1 9, Offurum 5 3-3 15, Amadi 2 0-0 4, Wooden 1 0-2 2, Edwards 5 2-2 12. Totals 22 8-12 58.
3-pointers: ULM 4 (Powell 2, Blackmon, Gallion) James Madison 6 (Freidel 2, Morse 2, Offurum 2).
