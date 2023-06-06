For more than a quarter century, top high school basketball recruits, the best of the best, haven’t really considered the 14 teams that currently make up the Sun Belt Conference.
In 1998, the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI) was created to come up with an overall average recruiting ranking for prep prospects based on the analysis of a group of experts and recruiting publications. Since then, only two — fewer 0.0008 percent — of the RSCI Top 100 players have joined a Sun Belt program out of high school.
But while recent relaxations of NCAA transfer rules have led to some top talent leaving the Sun Belt, it’s also given conferences such as the SBC a second opportunity at those recruits they essentially had no shot of landing at the scholastic level. Five RSCI Consensus Top 100 prep players will be on Sun Belt Rosters this season, all of them transfers.
Add to that several more who were considered Top 150 prospects by one or more recruiting services, and the talent across the Sun Belt, at least by one way of measuring it, has reached a new level.
“Our league is getting better and better,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “We’ve got a lot of good coaches and the transfer portal does work both ways. We’ve got programs that are able to bring in really good talent.”
James Madison coach Mark Byington sat in his office not long after the end of the 2022-23 season, and at that point, it was no secret the Dukes sought Tyler Nickel, a 6-8 North Carolina transfer and hometown hero who just finished his only season at North Carolina after rewriting record books at East Rockingham High School.
Nickel finished his career at East Rockngham as a four-star prospect and ranked as one of the top 90 players in the nation. While Byington couldn’t address Nickel specifically, he was asked more general recruiting questions.
What does a big-time recruit who leaves a high-major program after a season or two look for the second time around? Do they simply feel like they chose the wrong powerhouse school? Or could their priorities change with a little life experience?
“It varies so much with the individual,” Byington said. “Some kids that’s their path, they see themselves at that ACC, Big 12 level and think that’s a path to the NBA or whatever, or the crowds of the little extra things. Others when they’ve gone through it come away thinking the extra things aren’t as important as being in a place where you really fit.”
Nickel wound up transferring to Virginia Tech, his second choice among the bevy of major-conference schools who recruited him in the first place. But about a month later, Quincy Allen was a different story for the Dukes.
Allen took a medical redshirt then played sparingly in one season at Colorado in the Pac-12 and was the No. 87 player in the RSCI Top 100 for 2021. A lengthy 6-8 wing player and elite 3-point shooter from Washington DC, he fits nearly the same player profile as Nickel, only he grew up two hours further outside Harrisonburg and for him, returning to a Power 5 conference was not a priority.
“From a coaching aspect, I needed someone who was going to take me under their wing and be there for me when I’m having a bad day,” Allen said. “On the basketball side, I need someone who is going to tell me what I’m doing good, but also critique me and help me on my weaknesses. I felt like I could get that most at a place like JMU.”
Allen joins incoming Arkansas State guard Derrian Ford and Southern Miss addition Andre Curbelo as former RSCI Top 100 players entering the Sun Belt via transfer this offseason. They join Georgia State guard Dwon Odom — who transferred from Xavier and was the No. 54 player in 2020 — and Louisiana center Jordan Brown as RSCI Top 100 players coming back to the Sun Belt.
Brown, a former McDonald’s All-American who transferred to UL after time at Nevada and Arizona, recently withdrew from the NBA Draft for one more season in college.
Curbelo will need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play during the 2023-24 season after transferring for a second time, but his commitment on Monday was certainly a recruiting coup for the Golden Eagles.
If Curbelo can play this season, he’ll join two other Southern Miss players who were not RSCI Top 100, but were originally ranked that high by certain recruiting websites on their way to high-major conference destinations.
Former Ole Miss guard Austin Crowley, a four-star recruit, is back after earning All-Sun Belt honors last season and forward Victor Iwaukor, another four-star prospect who previously played at UNLV and Oklahoma, announced his commitment to Southern Miss earlier this spring.
Others across the league, including Appalachian State guard Donovan Gregory and Georgia Southern's Eugene Brown III, weren't consensus Top 100 recruits, but made some respected lists during their prep days.
The most recent changes to NCAA transfer policies could continue to benefit conferences like the Sun Belt. With an emphasis on enforcing the one-time transfer rule that means non-graduates must sit out a year if they transfer a second time, players such as Allen and Ford are joining Sun Belt schools with three years left to play and likely in it for the long haul.
At the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., in March, a SBC assistant coach discussed how once his team was eliminated, his focus would turn almost exclusively to recruiting the transfer portal, noting that in some cases, mid-major programs are better off losing out on high school prospects to high-major conferences.
“Some kids that are borderline to that level, it’s almost like let them go for a year or two,” the assistant, who requested anonymity, said. “Let the big school with all the money pay for development when they’re freshmen and we’ll still be here when they hit the portal and are ready to make an impact right away.”
