James Madison, the fourth winningest program in women’s basketball and a longtime mid-major powerhouse coming off a rare down season, took offense to being picked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll.
A new member of the conference, JMU (23-7, 13-5 SBC) used the perceived slight as motivation and on the one hand, it worked. The Dukes finished tied for first and secured the No. 1 seed in this week’s Sun Belt Tournament.
On the other, JMU was just two possessions away from entering the postseason seeded, you guessed it, sixth. That’s how tightly bunched at the top the new-look Sun Belt is heading into the conference tournament, which runs from Feb. 28 to March 6 in Pensacola, Fla.
The Dukes finished tied at the top with second-seeded Texas State and No. 3 Southern Miss. Troy, the preseason favorite, dropped to the No. 4 seed Friday night after a loss to No. 13 South Alabama to close the regular season.
Old Dominion, like JMU a traditional power in the sport, had a six point lead on the Dukes in overtime. A victory would have left the Monarchs in position to own the No. 1 seeds. A week later, ODU enters the postseason seeded fifth.
Oh, and that No. 6 seed, that’s none other than Georgia Southern, the only team to sweep two games from the top-seeded Dukes in the regular season.
JMU is indeed the top seed, but picking a favorite to cut down the nets in Pensacola and advance to the NCAA Tournament isn’t so easy. Here’s what to look for in the Sun Belt Women’s Tournament:
OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS: At one point it appeared Troy could run away with the regular season title, but the Trojans have lost four of six down the stretch including losses to bottom dwelling Arkansas State and South Alabama teams.
Southern Miss is on a reverse trajectory. The Golden Eagles have won five straight and six of seven. That includes recent victories against Troy and seventh-seeded Louisiana.
DISPARATE DUKES: JMU got the No. 1 seed by handling the top competition in the conference. The Dukes went 2-0 against Texas State and Southern Miss, beating both on the road. JMU also slipped past Troy at home and swept two games against Old Dominion. Of the top six, Georgia Southern was the only one to beat James Madison.
But the Dukes also have three losses against the bottom half of the conference. In fact, JMU’s biggest deficits of the entire season came against No. 8 seed Marshall (down 20 points in the regular season finale) and No. 9 Coastal Carolina (down 18). Both handed the Dukes double digit losses.
JMU will face either Coastal or Marshall in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
BIRD WATCHING: Two teams enter the tournament with five game winning streaks. That would be the Eagles of Southern Miss and the Eagles of Georgia Southern. If Georgia Southern can make it six in a row, the teams will meet for the first time this season in quarterfinals.
Georgia Southern faces either Arkansas State or ULM on Wednesday while Southern Miss has a double-bye to the quarterfinals. The blue Eagles from Statesboro, Ga., have won seven of their past eight, including an 11-point victory against James Madison, and are second in the Sun Belt in scoring at more than 80 points per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Statistically, JMU’s Kiki Jefferson and Georgia Southern’s Terren Ward have been on another level than the rest of the conference. Don’t be surprised if either carries their team to a Sun Belt Tournament title.
Jefferson leads the league in scoring at 18.3 points per game. Ward is second at 18.1. Both rank in the top three in rebounding, Ward at 8.3 per game and Jefferson 8.1. Jefferson shoots 42.4 percent while Ward hits 41.4 percent, both in the top 10. Jefferson is among the leaders in assists, assist-to-turnover ratio and blocked shots while Ward ranks high in steals.
But if the tournament MVP isn’t one of those two, who else could be in the mix? Southern Miss guard Domoninque Davis drives the Eagles offense at 17.8 points and 3.4 assists per game and Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood is an all-around threat.
Troy’s Ja’Mia Hollings scores and rebounds well and ODU’s Amari Young doesn’t have huge numbers overall, but can heat up in a hurry.
Players such as Marshall’s Roshala Scott, App State’s Emily Carver and Arkansas State’s Izzy Higgenbottom aren’t likely to carry their teams all the way to a championship, but each has the ability to almost single-handedly spark an upset or two.
