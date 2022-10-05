Late changes to in-season tournaments left the James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams with an open slot on their schedules and as a result, both Dukes squads will make the rare move of playing road games against non-Division I opponents next month.
JMU hasn’t officially announced either change, but Coastal Georgia, an NAIA school, lists a Nov. 25 home game against the Dukes on its men’s basketball website. On the women’s side, Millersville, a Division II program in Pennsylvania, has on its schedule a visit from JMU set for Nov. 9.
The JMU men are taking part in the Savannah Invitational Nov. 25-27, an event featuring several top mid-major programs divided into multiple tournament brackets. One of those brackets was supposed to include the Dukes along with Nicholls State, Valparaiso and South Dakota State. But Nicholls State dropped out of the event.
Now JMU will travel to Brunswick, Ga., about 80 miles from Savannah, to play the Mariners before taking on Valpo and SDSU the following days. The Dukes now have three non-Division I opponents on their 2022-23 schedule along with non-conference games at North Carolina and Virginia and the program’s first season of Sun Belt Conference play.
The JMU women saw a different kind of change lead to a similar result. The Dukes will take place in the Hawk Classic at St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia Dec. 20 and 21. That was originally a three-team round robin, but Wright State was added to the field.
That now makes the Hawk Classic a multi-team event under NCAA rules, meaning the JMU women are allowed to play one extra regular season game. The Dukes used that opportunity to schedule a game at Millersville, just five miles from Lancaster, Penn., the hometown of senior standout Kiki Jefferson.
“How many teams play a Division II team on the road? Not many,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “But I think that’s a cool story. There’s just not a whole lot of D-I teams that need a game right now. It will be cool. I know Kiki has another year [due to COVID-19], but she’s a senior and I’m going to try to treat her like this is her last year here.”
Millersville marks the first non-Division I opponent for the Dukes under O’Regan, who is entering his seventh season as head coach.
Recruiting Notes
The JMU men had a visitor on campus last weekend in 6-1 Spire Academy point guard Tyshawn Archie. The three-star prospect from Houston was ranked the No. 23 overall recruit in Texas by 247Sports before transferring to Spire in Ohio for his senior season.
Archie said he plans to choose a school sometime this month and JMU was his first official visit.
“It was great. I loved the positivity on campus the students are involved in sports so that’s great,” Archie told the Daily News-Record this week. “The coaching staff is great and the facilities are too.”
He said along with JMU, San Jose State and several MAAC programs are recruiting him the hardest. Archie also picked up offers from Buffalo, Murray State, VCU, Kent State and others over the summer.
The JMU women’s team picked up a commitment over the weekend from Jada Mills, a class of 2023 guard from Norwich, Conn. Mills was previously committed to Buffalo before reopening her recruitment and choosing the Dukes.
