James Madison made its first transfer portal addition of the offseason when Robert Morris guard Michael Green III announced Thursday night he had committed to play for the Dukes.
Green, a 5-11 guard from The Bronx, N.Y., played in 113 career games with 68 starts through four seasons at Bryant and Robert Morris before electing to use his final season of eligibility at JMU.
In two seasons at Bryant, Green earned the Northeastern Conference Rookie of the Year award in 2020 and then was an All-NEC selection the following year when he averaged 16 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Green transferred to Robert Morris the following season and his role changed. Green averaged 10.4 points on four less field goal attempts during his first season with the Colonials. Last season, Green came off the bench, but averaged nine points and a career-best 4.2 assists per game.
For his career, Green is a 44 percent field goal shooter while knocking down 32 percent of his shots from 3-point range.
Green offers a veteran presence at point guard for the Dukes, who return rising sophomore Xavier Brown. Brown played in 27 games and gave JMU quality minutes off the bench at times in his debut season, but JMU coach Mark Byington is known for a desire to have multiple ball handlers.
The Dukes saw guards Terell Strickland and Tyree Ihenacho enter the transfer portal following the season. Strickland committed to play for his father, Rod Strickland, at Long Island University. Ihenacho has not announced a transfer destination and had originally left the door open to return to JMU.
If Ihenacho departs, the addition of Green leaves JMU with three open scholarships. Byington had previously stated a desire to find a lengthy wing player and the Dukes have appeared to also show interest in veteran post players with forwards Alonzo Sule and Mezie Offurum each exhausting their eligibility following the 2022-23 season.
Many players who fit those positions, including 6-5 Grand Canyon guard Kobe Knox and TJ Bickerstaff, a 6-9 forward who previously played at Boston College and Drexel, remain in the portal.
